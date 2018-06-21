Air cadets: Future career aviators in the making in Langley

Five national scholarships were handed out to local air cadets, enabling the fistful of Langley youth to receive their pilot’s licences and to potentially explore a career in aviation.

Member of the 746 Lightning Hawk Royal Canadian held the cadet squadron’s 54th annual ceremonial review earlier this month, explained squadron parent Corrie Wong.

“Our national scholarship recipients have worked hard over the last several years to receive these prestigious awards,” she said, listing off the recipients.

Warrant officer 2 Dylan Foster and Sgt. Kyle Doman received power pilot scholarships, while Sgt. Brayden Wong received a glider pilot scholarship, and Sgt. Giles Simon received an advanced aerospace scholarship and Flight Cpl. Melissa Song was the recipient of an advanced aviation technology and airport operations scholarship.

In addition to the scholarships, a series of awards of distinction were also given to individuals, recognizing the cadets “hard work and dedicatio” to the squadron’s leadership program.

Along with these various forms of recognition handed out, medals and trophies commemorated efforts made in marksmanship, instructional technique, and academic successes were also presented to some of the 150-plus cadets in the squadron.

This year-end event gives the cadets, all between the ages of 12 and 19, a chance to display skills they’ve learned in the past year to representatives of the Canadian legion, department of national defence, RCMP, and family and friends.

The cadet squadron will also be hosting a public open house on Saturday, Sept. 8, where families can explore opportunities available for anyone in the community between the ages of 12 and 18.