Aldergrove After School Club celebrates end of year with party

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Aldergrove After School Club members celebrated the end of year with party on Friday afternoon.

Aldergrove After School Club celebrated the end of the school year with a party on Friday afternoon.

Club members from Grades 4-6 in Aldergrove’s three participating schools — Betty Gilbert Middle and Parkside and Shortreed Elementary schools — are sponsored by United Way in the program.

Students meet weekly for the after-school clubs, which offer sports activities or cooking and crafts for the students.