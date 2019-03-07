Aldergrove Credit Union community pool to close for maintenance reasons

The ACUCC pool will be closed for maintenance purposes starting April 1.

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) pool will be closed for maintenance purposes beginning April 1.

Located on Fraser Highway and 270 Street, the heated pool was first opened to public in June of last year and features a 25-metre, six-lane swimming pool as well as a hot tub and other outdoor leisure pool.

The Langley Township first announced the ACUCC spring pool closure online Thursday.

The pool area is said to reopen April 29 at 6:30 a.m. and resume its regularly scheduled activities.