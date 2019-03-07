Located on Fraser Highway and 270 Street, the heated pool was first opened to public in June of last year and features a 25-metre, six-lane swimming pool as well as a hot tub and other leisure pool. (File Photo)

Aldergrove Credit Union community pool to close for maintenance reasons

The ACUCC pool will be closed for maintenance purposes starting April 1.

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) pool will be closed for maintenance purposes beginning April 1.

Located on Fraser Highway and 270 Street, the heated pool was first opened to public in June of last year and features a 25-metre, six-lane swimming pool as well as a hot tub and other outdoor leisure pool.

RELATED: Otter Co-op added as title sponsor of Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

The Langley Township first announced the ACUCC spring pool closure online Thursday.

The pool area is said to reopen April 29 at 6:30 a.m. and resume its regularly scheduled activities.

Previous story
Health and Wellness Show comes to Fraser Valley for first time
Next story
New forever home for senior cats

Just Posted

Aldergrove Credit Union community pool to close for maintenance reasons

The ACUCC pool will be closed for maintenance purposes starting April 1.

New forever home for senior cats

A long-time shelter cat adopted

Langley home sales down, but stronger than neighbours

Prices and sales are down across the board for homes.

New Langley airport building nears completion

Tenants will begin moving in around May, builder says

Giants blank Blazers 5-0 for fifth straight win

Vancouver team move to first place in the Western Conference standings.

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

‘Gaybourhoods’ are expanding, not disappearing: UBC study

Sociology professor Amin Ghaziani says as couples diversify, so does where they call home

Woman sues Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops, alleging sexual abuse

A former teacher wants offices in Kamloops searched for documents related to her case

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Married names policy discriminates against women, B.C. MLA says

Mary Polak says law should treat combined married names the same

B.C. MLA fights to abolish Daylight Saving Time

MLA Linda Larson says the time jumps impact British Columbians’ productivity, safety and health

New measles case confirmed in Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

Health officials say newest case was contracted by someone who has been in isolation since exposure

Concerns rise as B.C. search and rescue funding set to expire

Province yet to announce new funding for B.C.’s 80 search-and-rescue groups

B.C. teacher who hugged student in storage room to keep teaching certificate

Duc-Hung Tran was working in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district at time

Most Read