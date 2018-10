Effective Tuesday, Oct. 9, the hours at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre have been extended.

Due to popular demand the facility’s swimming pools and fitness centre will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Drop by for early morning laps in the pool or an after-dinner workout in the brand new fitness centre’s exercise and weight room.

View schedules at https://www.tol.ca/recreation-culture/calendars/