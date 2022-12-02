Aldergrove location of fast food chain Arby’s is hosting its annual ‘poutine dip day’ to celebrate the return of its poutine dip sandwich to menus across Canada. With every purchase of a sandwich, people can a get a free bib and a chance to enter into a nation-wide contest. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove restaurant brings back its poutine dip sandwich for a limited time

Visitors to get free gift with every purchase until Dec. 4

Aldergrove location of fast food chain Arby's is hosting its annual 'poutine dip day' to celebrate the return of its poutine dip sandwich to menus across Canada.

As part of the celebrations, visitors can get limited edition bibs for free with the purchase of a poutine dip sandwich. In addition, people can participate in a nationwide contest to enter for a chance to win a $100 Arby’s gift card. To participate in the contest, poutine dip sandwich buyers must post pictures of them wearing a bib along with the hashtag #arbyspoutine on social media.

First launched last year, the poutine dip sandwich features a toasted sub roll, roast beef slices, curly fries, cheese curds made in Quebec and a drizzle of gravy.

At the local restaurant, the yearly campaign started on Monday, Nov. 7 ends Sunday, Dec. 4.

Daljit Singh Rai, Aldergrove Arby’s franchisee owner, said the campaign has got his customers “curious.”

“Campaign has definitely got some attention and once people try [the putine dip sandwich], they love the flavour,” he said. “This audacious sandwich is complemented with a side of gravy to maximize flavour and allow for the obligatory double dipping,” he added.

Since the start of the campaign, the Aldregrove location has sold about 50 sandwiches per day. Rai said the contest and free gift has “definitely” attracted people to his store.

The iconic fast food chain launched in 1964 in Ohio is known for its slogan, ‘We have the meats.’

“We are thrilled to welcome the Poutine Dip Sandwich back to our restaurants this year,” said Bill Hanson, chairman of Arby’s franchisee association of Canada. “The formula is a winning one when it comes to taste. It’s definitely a unique sandwich full of flavour that our meats and Curly Fries fans will love.”

In aldergrove, Arby’s is located at #3 26361 Fraser Hwy.

