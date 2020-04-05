Aldergrove Rotarians have found a way to feed Starfish students at home

Club donates $8,000 to distribute grocery gift cards to Aldergrove families during COVID-19 crisis

Schools may be closed and lives everywhere upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Aldergrove Rotary’s Starfish Backpack Program is nowhere near stopping.

The club has 66 local families to feed, and provide with essential supplies through the school year even when it is not in session, said club member Janet Ingram-Johnson.

To continue to feed those Aldergrove families, Aldergrove Rotarians are donating $8,000 to the Langley School District Foundation, whose executive director, Susan Cairns, is co-ordinating a gift card program to address the growing needs of the community.

Normally, big blue backpacks get passed out to hungry elementary and middle school students, filled with nutritious foods that the child’s whole family could enjoy.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, social distancing and other public health restrictions, have nixed the Rotary Club’s usual distribution channels.

But “thanks to our new partnership with the school district foundation, this is no longer a concern,” says the club’s Starfish coordinator, Charlie Fox.

“The foundation will make sure they continue to receive supplies for the duration of the school shutdown,” he said.

RELATED: Many Langley students could go hungry without school food programs during COVID-19 pandemic

Starfish families will receive $50 in gift cards to Save-OnFoods or Otter Co-op each week, until the end of the school closure – possibly even the rest of the school year – to make sure their children don’t go hungry, Cairns confirmed.

“It’s a perfect fit,” Fox said about the program adaptation.

The Starfish Backpack program, which began as an Aldergrove Rotary pilot project, has given more than 10,000 backpacks during its five years of operation, Ingram-Johnson expounded.

It garners support from various local businesses throughout the year – including Boston Pizza, Jodi Steeves Realty, the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, and the Thank You For Caring Society.

READ MORE: 30 years later, Aldergrove Rotary Club still going strong

For now, during its enforced hiatus, donations to the Aldergrove Rotary Club’s Starfish Backpack Program can be made online at starfishpack.com by clicking the “donate” button and selecting “Aldergrove.”

Tax receipts will be issued by Langley’s Encompass Support Services Society, which in normal times facilitates food supplies from Save-On and the Co-op for the packs.

Since March 17, the club has refrained from meeting Friday mornings to curb COVID-19 spread.

CoronavirusLangley School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Langley community gardens to remain closed

Just Posted

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

Insurance shock for Langley condo owners

Claim-free two-year-old townhouse complex told premium will nearly triple

VIDEO: Langley cheer club holds virtual workouts

Video apps allow practice sessions that respect social distancing

UPDATE: Langley community gardens to remain closed

‘Confusion’ over status after province declares them an essential service

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Exercises move online with YMCA’s new nationwide virtual workout program

YThrive Home offers dozens of free workout videos for people during COVID-19 self-isolation period

Two inmates found positive for COVID-19 at Mission Institution; two other tests pending

15 staff self-isolating waiting results, says correctional officer

B.C. community service provider hosts friendly art competition for youth

Theme for Pacific Community Resources contest is ‘finding the silver lining in difficult times’

Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

Amazon Canada said in an email to The Canadian Press that it is working with Canada Post, Purolator

Most Read