Aldergrove Secondary students want to build you a garden shed

Carpentry apprentices are taking orders for gable-style sheds, which will be ready in early June

Students at Aldergrove Community Secondary School are offering to build buyers a homemade shed. (Special to The Star)

Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) students want to build you a shed through the Youth Train in Trades program.

The school is looking looking for families to be the owner of a shed, built by carpentry apprenticeship students this spring.

All buyers will pay for is the cost of materials.

For a 6’ X 8’ shed, it’s $1,200.

For a 8’ X 8’ shed, it’s $1,400.

For a 8’ X 10’ shed, it’s $1,600.

For a 8’ X 12’ shed, it’s $1,800.

They will be available for delivery and setup at the buyers home once completed early in June.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Secondary School unveils student-made mural project

Pricing, based on gable-style shed, comes with treated floor frame with fir plywood, 2X4 wall and roof frame, fir plywood grooved with Ranchwall siding, fiberglass laminate shingles, and double doors on larger sheds.

People can contact Mr. Gaumont at ACSS at agaumont@sd35.bc.ca or 604-856-2521 to order.