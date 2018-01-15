Aldergrove seniors centre invites new members to join

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Irene Cawson and fellow members of the Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society extend an invitation to join the activities such as card games and meals at their hall, 27247 Fraser Highway.

It’s a modest little community centre in downtown Aldergrove that would like to invite more people to join in the fun.

The Aldergrove Veterans and Seniors Society has been serving senior citizens and guests since 1980. The society owns the building and operates with the help of grants from government and organizations such as Langley Township and New Horizons to keep costs down for the seniors who rely on the hall for daily meals and socializing.

The hall also receives assistance from volunteers at the Aldergrove high school, who come in to help serve Christmas dinner or shovel snow in exchange for a donation to the school’s dry grad fund.

Four days a week, Tuesdays to Fridays, the society offers a hot home-cooked style meal, served on those days between 11:30 and 12:30. Every day of the month the menu is different, ranging from pork schnitzel to Swedish meatballs to chicken fettucini to roast pork or beef, among many others.

The cost is a mere $7 for members or $8 for non-members who drop in to sample the great food served. The cook will also customize the dishes for those who have allergies to certain foods.

“It’s a godsend for many seniors,” says society secretary-treasurer Irene Cawson, who has been coming here for three years now.

“Usually 30 people are served, although the numbers have been down because of the weather lately. We have about 110 members and we could easily expand those numbers.

“Our only paid staff is our cook and cleaner and we own the hall, so our costs are low. It’s a place for seniors to have a good conversation and enjoy a game of cards or dominoes, and we help each other too. If someone needs a ride to a hospital or doctor’s appointment we drive them, we’re like a family that way.”

Kay Jewell, the affable president of the society, has been involved as a member and director for the past seven years. She found out about the society when she moved into Lions Grove seniors housing, and enjoys the card games and socializing too.

“We are hosting an open house on Saturday, April 14, and we warmly invite everyone to drop in and try out what we have to offer,” said Jewell.

Dawson and Jewell add that anyone is welcome to drop in any time and “try it out” any Tuesday to Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. before deciding whether to take out a membership.

“We always have something in the works and if anyone wants to make suggestions about programs we could run we welcome that too,” said Cawson.

“I’d love to get a tai chi class going, that would be good for seniors’ health too.

The society’s hall is located at 27247 Fraser Hwy., and the phone number is 604-856-3271. Emails can be sent to avaas01@telus.net