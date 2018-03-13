Aldergrove students support new Youth Resource Centre

Aldergrove Secondary students raised money by hosting a bake sale and were able to raise $323.16, which they presented to the Youth Resource Centre staff along with blankets and other goods.

An enthusiastic and energetic group of students from Aldergrove Community Secondary stepped up to support and assist with furnishing the new Youth Resource Centre by raising money.

Supporting the new Youth Resource Centre, which is about to officially open in Langley, was of particular interest and passion of the students.

The students raised money by hosting a bake sale and were able to raise $323.16, which they presented to the Youth Resource Centre staff.

Along with the financial support the students took toiletries and hand crocheted blankets to the Youth Centre.

The students toured the new Youth Resource Centre at the time of the presentation of the cheque, toiletries and blankets and in doing so were able to see the facility before it officially opens and get a first-hand look inside.

They were very impressed with the building and several hope to volunteer their time and energy as the programs get up and running and the centre becomes a central focus for youth in our community.