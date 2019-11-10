Aldergrove takes time to remember

The legion will host its annual parade and ceremony on Nov. 11, starting at 10:40 a.m.

Those in attendance will be able to lay poppies and wreaths on the Aldergrove Cenotaph in remembrance. (Aldergrove Star files)

Each year an estimated 2,000 people gather in Aldergrove to pay their respects to Canada’s fallen veterans and their service on Nov. 11.

Remembrance Day starts with a procession of decorated veterans, Langley RCMP, Langley Township firefighters, and local army and naval cadets, and scouts at 10:40 a.m. from Old Yale Road onto 268th Street.

Also in the parade will be military vehicles from Aldergrove’s Canadian Museum of the Armed Forces, including three M113A3 light armoured vehicles, and others, driven by qualified veterans.

The droves of highly-respected veterans and uniformed marchers lead the way to Aldergrove’s Royal Canadian Legion cenotaph at 26607 Fraser Hwy. where an official ceremony gets underway at 10:50 a.m.

The Remembrance Day service includes hymns, poems, special messages, and the laying of wreaths and poppies, as well as a moment of silence on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. – the hour when hostilities during the First World War ended in 1918.

READ MORE: Poppy bin bandits arrested in Langley

Members of the community can purchase wreaths to lay or poppies, with all proceeds going back into local veteran’s services and similar specialized initiatives. 

The Aldergrove ceremony will be an opportunity for locals to remember all those who have served in the nation’s defence, whether close kin or fellow citizen, said the legion’s secretary manager Madeline Roach.

During the service the Fraser Blues formation flying team will fly by as part of its annual remembrance rounds from Abbotsford to Pitt Meadows.

Following the local service, the public is invited to join the legion members in its lounge for a potluck lunch and musical entertainment.

