Aldergrove’s RBC branch to close, merge with Langley in April

Branch cites increase in online and mobile banking as reason for closure

Aldergrove’s Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) branch at 27510 Fraser Hwy has announced plans to close in the new year.

A statement issued to clients cites an increase in online and mobile banking as reasons for the closure.

“As Canadians continue to evolve their banking habits, we’ve seen fewer visitors each year at our Aldergrove branch,” the statement reads.

The Aldergrove branch will merge with Langley Main branch at 19888 Willowbrook Drive on April 23, 2021 and will no longer be open for business as of 5 p.m. on April 22.

READ MORE: Aldergrove Credit Union and G&F Financial Group announce plans to merge

According to the statement, safety deposit boxes will be moved to the Langley Main Branch and account numbers and cheques will not change.

Clients will be notified on any minor updates by phone or online banking message.

A community information session will be held in January, where people can learn more about the decision to merge branches and discuss alternative banking arrangements and services.

The branch is currently open to the public with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The Aldergrove Star has reached out to the RBC Aldergrove branch manager but has not yet received a reply.

