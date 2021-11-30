An inside look at film and television, courtesy of Brookswood Secondary alums

Fundraiser for school film program brings back grads who work in the industry

Jake Guy, Jessica Katrichak (centre) and Emily Weldon are former Brookswood Secondary School students who have gone on to work in the film and television industry. On Friday, Dec. 3, they and other alumni, will return to their alma mater to help raise funds for the school film program. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Before Jake Guy, Jessica Katrichak, Mitchell Deeming, Emily Weldon, Jacob Weldon, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana entered the film and television industry, they were all students at Brookswood Secondary in Langley.

On Friday, Dec. 3, they will all return to their alma mater as part of a fundraiser for the school film program, an event organized by Danika Bockman, a Film 11 student at Brookswood.

Set to run from 7 to 9 p.m., “the goal of this event is to give current students who are interested in a career in the entertainment industry an opportunity to meet successful film editors, directors, writers, and actors who are from our beautiful hometown of Langley, B.C., as well as past graduates of BSS,” Bockman explained.

The alumni will be previewing some of their past works, followed by a question-and-answer session.

“Students and attendees will have a chance to ask questions about their experiences, as well as inquire about the trials and tribulations on breaking into the industry,” said Bockman.

Among their credits; Emily Weldon is co-director of the Vancouver Short Film Festival, Jacob Weldon is an editor and independent filmmaker, Mitchell Deeming works at Industrial Light and Magic as pipeline technical director, Jessica Katrichak is co-host of BTV Business Television, Kaitlyn Santa Juana is a Broadway actress, and Jake Guy is a film and television actor.

Seating at the Brookswood school theatre will be limited and all current COVID protocols will be in place. Attendees will be asked to socially distance and wear a mask.

There will be donation box at the door “in hopes of raising funds for some much needed equipment for the film program,” Bockman said.

Those interested in attending can email danikabockman@gmail.com.

