Angel Trumpet Flower tree stolen from South Langley bar parking lot

Artful Dodger Pub said their exotic bell-shaped shrub was recently cut down and taken

Artful Dodger Pub had their Angel Trumpet Flower Tree stolen. (Artful Dodger Pub/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

An exotic plant has been stolen from the Artful Dodger Pub in South Langley.

An Angel Trumpet Flower tree was recently cut down and taken from the front of the 2364, 200 St.

A male and female, both approximately in their 30’s, were seen driving a 1991 to 1996 White Dodge Cargo van with a folded front licence plate when the plant was taken.

Staff at the Artful Dodger said they would appreciate any info someone might have on the whereabouts of their tree and can contact artfuldodger@shaw.ca or 604-533-2050.

READ MORE: Stolen trike, bike and credit card in latest Langley RCMP crime posting

The perennial shrub is toxic and exposure can be dangerous and fatal if ingested.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Langleytheft