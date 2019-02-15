Annual Aldergrove Fair announces 2019 theme: ‘Aldy on the Moon’

The fair is gathering space memorabilia as well as some of the people involved in the space program.

The Aldergrove Fair has announced their newest theme for celebrations this year (2019) — “Aldy on The Moon.”

Though the 107th annual Aldergrove Fair will run from Friday, July 19 to Sunday the 21, what happens on Saturday the 20 is what makes this year’s fair truly special, according to fair president:

“At 17 minutes past noon gatherers on the fairgrounds will get to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing,” said Robin McIntosh, President of the Festival Days Society.

“In honour of the occasion the Fair is busy gathering all sorts of memorabilia as well as some of the actual people involved in the space program at that time,” said McIntosh. “The Museum of Flight is assisting us with an amazing creation,” she added.

She also made a public ask for Lower Mainaldn residents to contact the Aldergrove Festival Days Society if they have anything special or related to add to this year’s events.

RELATED: Aldergrove parade moves to Canada Day

In keeping with its agricultural founding, the Fair will also introduce some “Moon – Food” projects for singles, families and especially kids to get their hands dirty prior to the weekend of the Fair.

Questions including, “In what ways could people get enough food to live on the moon?” will be answered as participants can enlist themselves in a carrot growing in a soda bottle challenge.

“We are extremely excited about this year’s theme,” McIntosh said. ”It fits with our motto of the Fair providing “Unique, world class fun.”

READ MORE: Fond memories of summer of love at 2017 Aldergrove Fair Days

It is a coincidence that the fair dates have ended up exactly on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing by U.S. astronauts.

“We are seizing that coincidence with both hands and are determined to make Aldergrove the absolute best place to be in Canada to celebrate,” McIntosh finished.

To be part of this years’ fun and unique celebrations, people can visit the societies website at www.AldergoveFair.ca and find out more about what is happening.