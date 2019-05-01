It may not be mint, but it’s in original condition. A visitor explores the upper floor of the double-decker bus. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Annual St. George’s Day British Motoring Show

The sign on the sports car parked on the front lawn of the Fort Langley heritage community hall said it all.

“MG Parking. Look for the oil spot.”

Attached to an actual classic MG (which appeared to be entirely leak-free), the sign summed up the cheerful attitude fans of older British cars have, and there were a lot of them at the 14th annual St. George’s Day British Motoring Show put on by the Langley Area Mostly British LAMB car club show on Sunday, April 28.

St. George is the patron saint of England and LAMB tries to hold its annual car show as close as possible to April 23, the day that pays tribute to him.

“We try to get on St. George’s day if we can, but the 23rd was a Wednesday this year, so we couldn’t do it.” LAMB president John Walkden explained

There annual event brought 80 cars on the front lawn, everything from other examples of the MG, to Minis and Jaguars and military-grade Land Rover SUVS along with a genuine British double-decker bus.

READ MORE: British wheels have a certain appeal

Walkden agrees owners of older cars have to have a tolerance for mechanical issues and a sense of humour.

“They all [older cars] leak,” he said.

There is an often-told joke directed at the Lucas company, a British supplier of car electrical systems that was not known for its reliability.

“Why do English people like warm beer? Because they have Lucas refrigerators,” Walkden said.

He got bit by the British car bug at an early age.

“I learned to drive on my dads Rover,” he said.

Net proceeds from the event go to charity

Exterior of the bus, a regular at the annual show. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

This Land Rover featured a camping tent with a view. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

There were many Minis.Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

About 80 cars of all types were on display at the St. George’s Day British Motoring Show at the Fort Langley Community Hall. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

