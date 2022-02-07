Critter Care provides opportunities for interns to learn about wildlife rehabilitation, such as feeding young otters. (Critter Care website)

Anonymous donor will match funds to Langley wildlife rehab centre

South Langley’s wildlife rehabilitation centre is asking the public to open their hearts during the Valentine’s month.

The centre has a matching donor campaign that runs Feb. 7 to 21.

An anonymous donor will provide up to $9,000 in matching funds.

The centre has been around for more than three decades and continues to update its facilities to help B.C. wildlife.

“If Critter Care did not exist, 2,000 animals a year would die, on top of what already does,” said Gail Martin, the executive director. “If you add that over 35 years, that’s a lot of animals that’s saved.”

The Matchmaker campaign is through the CanadaHelps website. Donations made in other formats or by other methods will not be part of the matching campaign.

Learn more at the Critter Care website donation page.

The centre relies on donations and during baby season, receives up to 100 calls per day asking for assistance or about animals in need of help. It is B.C.’s only centre specializing in mammals and one of three wildlife rehabs in the province.

Critter Care has various enclosures for the different wildlife rehabilitated at the South Langley site. (Critter Care website)

