Area’s French heritage in spotlight at Langley picnic

The menu includes homemade raspberry ice cream and walnut ice cream.

There’s also other treats to be had at the Heritage Picnic at Michaud House on Sunday, July 31.

“I am going to make raspberry swirl using organic raspberries purchased at the local farmers market. Also plan to make Crunchy walnut ice cream from an old English recipe book found in a local thrift store,” said Sandra Reams, the resident caretaker who lives at Michaud House.

A Sunday picnic in Langley City will be a chance for people to also enjoy heritage activities and music hosted by Voyageurs et Cie.

The event will feature songs of the Voyageurs and other French music, as well as storytelling by local historians. Learn about the Voyageurs and their expeditions in the early 1800s as well as about the history of Michaud House which dates from 1888.

Those planning to attend the event hosted in association the Langley Heritage Society are encouraged to pack a lunch and bring a blanket or chair. There will be treats in the garden.

Activities run from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at the historic property, 5202 204th St. and Portage Park which is next door to the house.

People can purchase tickets in advance through eventbrite.ca (321770743957). The cost is $22.23 for adults and $15 for children. Vaccination passport is required.

The day begins with an Indigenous opening salute followed by storytelling and music.

Joanne Plourde, one of the organizers, will portray Michel Laframboise in a presentation about a Voyageur expedition in 1824. Robert Foxcurran, an historian from Seattle, as well aw Rejean Bussieres and Maurice Guibord will also be doing presentations on various aspects of local history.

