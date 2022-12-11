Art card sales support Langley horse therapy charity

Artist who volunteers with Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association did portraits of its horses

Julia, Rosie and Gem are some of the horses at Valley Therapeutic Riding Association’s Langley facility that help people of all ages with physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Now they will grace people’s home as part of a series of art cards created by VTEA’s Grace Abbot, who works with the horses in the barns.

She is an artist has created multi-purpose note cards featuring some of the herd as a fundraiser for the organization. The cards are blank inside so they can be used for any occasion, and VTEA receives partial proceeds from the sales.

There are two sets of cards available with different horses at VTEA. Each package of five cards is $17 and available through Abbot’s website https://hopeforhorsesart.square.site/shop/greeting-cards/4.

Pick up can be arranged through valley’s office at 3330 256th St.

VTEA is a registered volunteer-based charity that provides medically approved therapeutic horseback riding, hippotherapy, and counselling treatments for children and adults. It was started in 1983. Learn more about its programs at vtea.ca, including volunteering opportunities.

