A greeting card fundraiser will benefit the Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association. (VTEA Facebook)

A greeting card fundraiser will benefit the Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association. (VTEA Facebook)

Art card sales support Langley horse therapy charity

Artist who volunteers with Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association did portraits of its horses

Julia, Rosie and Gem are some of the horses at Valley Therapeutic Riding Association’s Langley facility that help people of all ages with physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Now they will grace people’s home as part of a series of art cards created by VTEA’s Grace Abbot, who works with the horses in the barns.

She is an artist has created multi-purpose note cards featuring some of the herd as a fundraiser for the organization. The cards are blank inside so they can be used for any occasion, and VTEA receives partial proceeds from the sales.

There are two sets of cards available with different horses at VTEA. Each package of five cards is $17 and available through Abbot’s website https://hopeforhorsesart.square.site/shop/greeting-cards/4.

Pick up can be arranged through valley’s office at 3330 256th St.

VTEA is a registered volunteer-based charity that provides medically approved therapeutic horseback riding, hippotherapy, and counselling treatments for children and adults. It was started in 1983. Learn more about its programs at vtea.ca, including volunteering opportunities.

.

• READ MORE: Super volunteer lauded

• READ MORE: Horsepower supports horse power

.

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

horseLangley Township

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley transplant recipients deliver gift packages to local hospital staff

Just Posted

Tessa Trucotte-Novosedlik, executive chef at Well Seasoned, worked on some mashed potatoes. Full meals for family dinners are becoming popular for some locals, including seniors. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Living 60+: Dinner without cooking a popular trend for seniors

Oak Bay downed the Kelowna Owls 73-47 Saturday, Dec. 10, in the final game of the 32-team, 64-game 2022 Tsumura Basketball Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Garrett James/Langley Events Centre)
Oak Bay downs Kelowna to take Tsumura title at Langley Events Centre

A greeting card fundraiser will benefit the Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association. (VTEA Facebook)
Art card sales support Langley horse therapy charity

Brian Chong, living kidney donor, Kate Chong, kidney recipient, and Freddie Marsh: living kidney donor getting ready to present popcorn to the ER staff (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley transplant recipients deliver gift packages to local hospital staff