Warren Kitchens puts the finishing touches on the light-up heart. (Submitted photo)

B.C. couple hopes house front display lights up some hearts

Julie MacMillan and Warren Kitchens try to lighten mood during tough times

Julie MacMillan and her husband, Warren Kitchens, wanted to do something special for families walking around with their kids at night.

Many are cooped-up while quarantined during the day, so they thought to spread a positive message with their Christmas lights to those roaming around after dark.

“We’d heard people talking about lighting up their Christmas lights and we thought we’d take it one step further, because people need something good right now,” said MacMillan.

“Anything that makes people smile is going to help.”

The pair placed their colourful bulbs right above their front window in the shape of a giant heart, and then taped a Canadian flag in the middle for good measure.

READ MORE:Promontory community starts heart hunt to brighten spirits during COVID-19 outbreak

They had seen many posts of people hiding hearts on their property for kids to spot on their nightly walks, so wanted to go the extra-step.

“It’s a worldwide thing,” she said of the COVID-19 outbreak, which is causing the societal change.

“It’s now just starting to hit us and we’ve got to stick together.”

MacMillan said she got the project started but her husband took over once it came time to get up the ladder.

She is a server, and is staying home from work until her employer opens up again.

Kitchens, is a health-care worker, and will be back at work on Monday, helping others navigate through the COVID-19 outbreak.

“He’s on in the front rank of everybody,” MacMillan said. “Which is scary.”

Locals who are looking for a smile can see their house on 224th St. just south of 132nd Ave in Maple Ridge.


Coronavirus

