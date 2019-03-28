Mike Prangnell is the social media coordinator for the BC Farm Museum. Submitted photo

B.C. Farm Museum set to open for the season

The museum opens to the public on Monday, April 1.

Spring is here, and that means Langley’s BC Farm Museum will be opening for the season soon on Monday, April 1.

The museum operates in Fort Langley, and is open for spring and summer until Sept. 30.

“Come here and learn where food originally came from,” said Mike Prangnell, museum social media coordinator.

“Everybody eats, so everybody’s involved in farming.”

Prangnell explained the museum is a great learning opportunity to find out how farming in B.C. started, and to see how pioneers first cleared the land.

“While most of our lives may not directly reflect the rural roots of previous generations, almost everyone has a story or a memory of rural life. It was not so long ago that 90 per cent of people lived on farms, and not in cities,” he added.

Pragnell said his favourite thing to see at the museum are the carriages, and his favourite thing about being a volunteer is the “camaraderie.”

The BC Farm Museum is filled with a large collection of pioneer and agricultural artifacts, and the purpose of the BC Farm Museum Association is to acquire, collect, restore, preserve, and display articles that demonstrate the province’s agricultural development.

Artifacts to be seen include coal oil lamps, artifacts from the B.C. Heavy Horse Breeders Association, Oakalla prison farm wagon, the Curta Calculator, the sail reaper, and much more.

Every year, the museum takes part in the popular Fort Langley May Day parade that takes place on Victoria Day each year. This year will mark the 97th annual May Day parade on Monday, May 20.

The BC Farm Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from April 1 to Sept 30 and is located at 9131 King St.

Admission costs $6 for adults, $4 for teens and seniors, and $3 for kids ages six to 12.

For more information, call 604-888-2273 or email bcfm@telus.net.

