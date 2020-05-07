A Grade 7 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School in Abbotsford has created a web page and video called We Are Canada.

B.C. Grade 7 students create 'We Are Canada' video and web page

Abbotsford project features voices from across the nation defining what it means to be Canadian

A Grade 7 class at Eugene Reimer Middle School in Abbotsford has created a web page and short video that is filled with statements on what it means to be Canadian.

The students in Nerlap Sidhu’s class have been working on the project – called “We Are Canada” – since last September, gathering statements and images from students, parents, police officers, firefighters and community members from across Canada.

Sidhu said someone is represented from each region of Canada, and the project has allowed students to “define what it means to be Canadian in 2020 using their perspective and voices.”

The students video-conferenced with some schools and connected over the phone with others.

More than 200 submissions were received in February of this year, and the video production took place in March and April, with the help of a former student, Gurman Sidhu of Peakproductions.

Sidhu said the project was originally to be dedicated to all Canadians, but due to COVID-19, the students requested that the video be dedicated to essential workers.

“The dominant theme that came out of this project is that we, as Canadians, are wired to serve our community by working together,” she said.

“This We Are Canada video makes all Canadians feel like we are part of something bigger, which we are, instead of just feeling isolated while being stuck at home.”

Sidhu said the video also showcases the nation’s diversity and that, as unique as we are as Canadians, we hold true to the same values such as kindness and togetherness, and understand the importance of serving our community.

“This video is a reminder that together we are truly stronger,” she said.

The webpage, which includes all the photos that didn’t make it into the video, can be found at sites.google.com/learn34.com/eugene-reimer/i-am-statement

