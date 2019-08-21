Back to school surprise in store for Aldergrove’s Kinsmen complex

Coalition of community groups seek school supplies for kids in need

In a first-of-its-kind partnership amongst four community organizations, families at the Kinsmen Park Place housing project will receive a back-to-school surprise at the end of this month.

The housing project, located at 27402 34 Ave. in Aldergrove, is home to many single-parent households, said property manager of 29 years Leslie Geddies.

“Our tenants have several kids and have to fight through the back-to-school season, already struggling financially,” Geddes explained.

As of Aug. 1, townhouses within the complex are home to 50 families – and among them that accounts for 91 school-aged children.

Rent is subsidized by the provincial government, through BC Housing, in order for low-income families to be able to make rent, Geddes confirmed.

Windword Ministries outreach coordinator Tamara Smith, an Aldergrove resident, faces the “overwhelming” responsibility of providing for three children as a single mother in the months before school.

“We’d get the notice for all the things they needed… inside shoes, outside shoes – sometimes three pairs of shoes. And with everything else, it was such a stressful time of year,” Smith admitted.

In light of this, Smith and four other Aldergrove community groups – Windword Ministries, Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch, Langley RCMP, and the Vineyard Christian Fellowship – which doubles as a food bank every Tuesday – plan to come alongside the Kinsmen families and “over-the-top bless them,” before their kids return to school.

The legion announced a $1,000 contribution to the initiative on Tuesday.

Smith and the outreach coordinator of the Vineyard, Lizzie Scott, plan to purchase essential supplies for the Aldergrove families with money donated from the four community groups.

The two women met nearly a year ago when landscaping for families in the housing project.

“We’ve been coming to the complex and doing simple practical services like picking up garbage,” Smith said.

“We want them to feel really good about where they live.”

The newly-formed coalition is seeking donations of school supplies, including non-marking children’s running shoes, backpacks, money, and other educational essentials.

Donations can be dropped off at either the Aldergrove Community Police Office (26970 Fraser Hwy.) or the local legion (26607 Fraser Hwy.) up until the first week of Sept.

A private “surprise” barbecue will then be held at the complex, during which time Kinsmen parents and children will be presented with the supplies.

Previous story
Downtown Langley becomes a food lover’s smorgasbord
Next story
LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Just Posted

Back to school surprise in store for Aldergrove’s Kinsmen complex

Coalition of community groups seek school supplies for kids in need

tbird drives boost in Langley agri-tourism

Visitors encouraged to take in what Langley has to offer en route to world cup in Langley

Runners pair up for the Gruesome Twosome course in Aldergrove

‘Run Like A Girl’ founders design 5K, 11K, and half-marathon for pairs of all ages

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

And the lucky Langley winner is…

Willoughby’s Nancy Frustaci has 16 minutes to spent $1,000 in the Advance Times annual shopping spree

Pickle me this: All the outrageous foods at this year’s PNE

Pickled cotton candy, deep-fried chicken skins, and ramen corndogs are just a start

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Trans Mountain gives contractors 30 days to get workers, supplies ready for pipeline

Crown corporation believes the expansion project could be in service by mid-2022

Mammoth sturgeon catch was ‘a fish of a lifetime’ for Chilliwack guide

Sturgeon was so enormous it tied for largest specimen every tagged and released in the Fraser

Fraser River sea bus proposed to hook into TransLink system

Maple Ridge councillor just wants to start discussion

Fewer than half of Oppenheimer Park campers agree to leave as eviction deadline looms

Deadline is 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21

Rosemount cooked diced chicken linked to listeria case in B.C.

The symptoms of listeria include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches

Body found believed to be missing Chilliwack senior with dementia

Police say case is now in the hands of the coroner

Most Read