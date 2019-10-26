Ban Chok Dee recognized by Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce

Parinya Lopston, owner of Ban Chok Dee Thai Cuisine, earned a 2019 Service Excellence Award for Food and Beverage at the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, Thursday night.

“I’m just so happy,” Lopston said. “Thank you to everyone. We’ve been nominated before, but this was just so unexpected.”

Lopston emigrated from Thailand in 1998 and lived in Edmonton, AB and Smithers, B.C. for five years each until moving to Langley.

She told the Langley Advance Times that Ban Chok Dee first opened up on 203 Street and 53a Ave before moving to it’s current location at 20563 Douglas Crescent in 2009.

“We’re growing and you want people to come in and love and enjoy the food,” Lopston said.

A second location was opened in Maple Ridge at Westgate shopping centre in 2016, and last year, BCD Culinary Academy opened to cater events and instruct students on the art of Thai cooking.

Lopston said many Thai restaurants in Canada will represent just one of the four types of cooking that Thailand is known for, but as the owner of her own business, she has found methods to present different styles of cooking from all four regions of Thailand.

In her classes, Lopston shares stories of growing up and experiences as a chef to guide students towards using the right types of fresh herbs and spices to get to make all the flavours come to life.

Additionally, through BCD Culinary, Lopston started Food by Fanta, a restaurant that’s open for lunch at her school, 102, 20542 Fraser Hwy, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Food by Fanta is quite different – more Thai inspired,” Lopston added. “It’s Thai ingredients with a twist, which is really made into our own creation.”

Ban Chok Dee is one of Langley’s highest rated restaurants on dining experience websites such as Urbanspoon, Yelp, and Open Table.

The 23rd Business Excellence Awards were held at the Cascades Casino ballroom, drawing a sold-out crowd of more than 300 people.

“I would love to thank everyone, I’m just in awe,” Lopston said. “Thank for everyone for the support. We will continue to do the same service. We love it here in Langley and are not going anywhere.”

