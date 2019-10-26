Ban Chok Dee recognized by Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce

Owner Parinya Lopston earned a 2019 Service Excellence Award for food and Beverage

Parinya Lopston, owner of Ban Chok Dee Thai Cuisine, earned a 2019 Service Excellence Award for Food and Beverage at the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, Thursday night.

“I’m just so happy,” Lopston said. “Thank you to everyone. We’ve been nominated before, but this was just so unexpected.”

Lopston emigrated from Thailand in 1998 and lived in Edmonton, AB and Smithers, B.C. for five years each until moving to Langley.

She told the Langley Advance Times that Ban Chok Dee first opened up on 203 Street and 53a Ave before moving to it’s current location at 20563 Douglas Crescent in 2009.

“We’re growing and you want people to come in and love and enjoy the food,” Lopston said.

A second location was opened in Maple Ridge at Westgate shopping centre in 2016, and last year, BCD Culinary Academy opened to cater events and instruct students on the art of Thai cooking.

Read More: VIDEO: Immigrant notary crowned Langley’s businessperson the year

Lopston said many Thai restaurants in Canada will represent just one of the four types of cooking that Thailand is known for, but as the owner of her own business, she has found methods to present different styles of cooking from all four regions of Thailand.

In her classes, Lopston shares stories of growing up and experiences as a chef to guide students towards using the right types of fresh herbs and spices to get to make all the flavours come to life.

Additionally, through BCD Culinary, Lopston started Food by Fanta, a restaurant that’s open for lunch at her school, 102, 20542 Fraser Hwy, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Food by Fanta is quite different – more Thai inspired,” Lopston added. “It’s Thai ingredients with a twist, which is really made into our own creation.”

Ban Chok Dee is one of Langley’s highest rated restaurants on dining experience websites such as Urbanspoon, Yelp, and Open Table.

The 23rd Business Excellence Awards were held at the Cascades Casino ballroom, drawing a sold-out crowd of more than 300 people.

“I would love to thank everyone, I’m just in awe,” Lopston said. “Thank for everyone for the support. We will continue to do the same service. We love it here in Langley and are not going anywhere.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
‘It’s nice to hear I’m on the right track with my work’

Just Posted

BC Ferries resumes sailings after 25 cancellations on Friday due to high winds

Both the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals have waits

Giants fall 3-2 to visiting Silvertips on home ice in Langley

Vancouver G-Men defeated Friday at Langley Events Centre, take on Cougars Sunday

Ban Chok Dee recognized by Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce

Owner Parinya Lopston earned a 2019 Service Excellence Award for food and Beverage

Witness may hold key to Langley death, IIO says

Investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV who passed the scene early Wednesday

UPDATED: Fire crews deployed to Aldergrove Community Secondary

Police and firefighters called to fight a fire in a workshop at the high school Friday

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

Seth Rogen, David Chang take ‘cannabis-fortified’ tour of Vancouver

Vancouver-born comedian smokes up Chang, shows him where to eat Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Two people found dead in Coquitlam home were father and son

IHIT has confirmed the father was 40 years old and the son was eight years old

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Most Read