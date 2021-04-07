Zach Choboter, a former Aldergrove resident, is rollerblading across Canada to raise awareness for bees. (Special to The Star).

Bee bladers will go the extra kilometer for every $10 donated

Environmental group plans to roller blade across Canada throughout the summer

Aldergrove’s Zach Choboter, founder of Blading For Bees, can’t wait to hit the road and attempt to break a world record – rollerblading 9,000 km across Canada.

In fact, he’s willing to blade an extra kilometer for every 10 dollars donated to the cause in preparation.

The small group of individuals who hope to raise awareness about climate change are currently waiting for a society and charity number.

Until the number is granted, they are unable to accept donations directly – instead turning to GoFundMe to begin.

“We are using this platform to kickstart our journey,” the team stated in a press release. “Donations will be put towards marketing, legal and licensing fees and various start up expenses.”

On May 20, World Bee Day, Choboter plans to leave Whistler, head south on Vancouver Island, and then go east – aiming for 100 to 120 kilometers every day, until the group reaches St. John’s, Newfoundland.

READ MORE: Aldergrove roller blader plans to journey across Canada to set world record

Upon returning, Choboter and his friends plan to use the cross-country trip as a launching point for their environmental non-profit group.

“To show our appreciation of your donations our team will be travelling one kilometer for every $10 raised. This may be blading, running or biking,” the members added. “Your donations will ultimately help our platform grow as well as aiding our team prep for the world record blade this summer.”

People can visit www.bladingforbees.com and follow the journey at www.facebook.com/bladingforbees for updates.

