Best-selling author, star athletes invited to inspire future leaders in Langley

A series of leading world athletes and motivational speakers are being brought together in Langley next week for an annual Leadership Superconference.

The day-long event, sponsored by Trinity Western University’s Spartans and Basketball BC, is being held Friday, Oct. 19 at Langley Events Centre, explained TWU’s athletic director Jeff Gamache.

“After receiving such positive feedback from people who attended the conference last year, we are excited to be bringing in another lineup of speakers who have proven to be great leaders in their respective fields,” he said.

Topping that “impressive” list is best-selling author and inspirational speaker Joshua Medcalf.

Medcalf has written four books and is the founder of Train2BClutch, which is an organization that focuses on “mentorship and consulting for people and businesses committed to maximizing their potential.”

He works with high-end companies and brands in “leadership, innovation, management and mindset.”

Medcalf has worked on mental conditioning with the legendary University of North Carolina women’s soccer team – a program that has earned 22 national championships – and is currently the Director of Mental Training for both the UCLA women’s basketball team and the University of Oregon women’s golf team.

Along with Medcalf, this year’s Leadership Superconference has an impressive list of breakout speakers, including two Olympians, a 13-year NBA veteran, a national team volleyball player and three key leaders from two world-renowned NGOs.

“Whether you are a teacher, a coach or a business leader, this conference will provide fresh ideas and you’ll come away with new ways of getting the very best from those you lead,” Gamache said.

Other speakers included Olympic gold medal rower Adam Kreek, Canadian Olympian basketball player Lizanne Murphy, Wellspring Foundation founder Richard Taylor, Samaritan’s Purse directors Kendal and Bev Kauffeldt, NBA veteran Luke Ridnour, and retired BC Lion Matt Chapdelaine. And the Leadership Superconference will also feature a number of TWU coaches.

“I am confident that those who choose to attend will be both inspired and equipped to lead their business, school or team to new heights.”

Information and registration details online at www.gospartans.ca.