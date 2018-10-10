Joshua Medcalf (Train2BClutch/Special to the Langley Advance)

Best-selling author, star athletes invited to inspire future leaders in Langley

Faith-based university and Basketball BC co-host leadership ‘superconference.’

A series of leading world athletes and motivational speakers are being brought together in Langley next week for an annual Leadership Superconference.

The day-long event, sponsored by Trinity Western University’s Spartans and Basketball BC, is being held Friday, Oct. 19 at Langley Events Centre, explained TWU’s athletic director Jeff Gamache.

“After receiving such positive feedback from people who attended the conference last year, we are excited to be bringing in another lineup of speakers who have proven to be great leaders in their respective fields,” he said.

Topping that “impressive” list is best-selling author and inspirational speaker Joshua Medcalf.

Medcalf has written four books and is the founder of Train2BClutch, which is an organization that focuses on “mentorship and consulting for people and businesses committed to maximizing their potential.”

He works with high-end companies and brands in “leadership, innovation, management and mindset.”

Medcalf has worked on mental conditioning with the legendary University of North Carolina women’s soccer team – a program that has earned 22 national championships – and is currently the Director of Mental Training for both the UCLA women’s basketball team and the University of Oregon women’s golf team.

Along with Medcalf, this year’s Leadership Superconference has an impressive list of breakout speakers, including two Olympians, a 13-year NBA veteran, a national team volleyball player and three key leaders from two world-renowned NGOs.

“Whether you are a teacher, a coach or a business leader, this conference will provide fresh ideas and you’ll come away with new ways of getting the very best from those you lead,” Gamache said.

Other speakers included Olympic gold medal rower Adam Kreek, Canadian Olympian basketball player Lizanne Murphy, Wellspring Foundation founder Richard Taylor, Samaritan’s Purse directors Kendal and Bev Kauffeldt, NBA veteran Luke Ridnour, and retired BC Lion Matt Chapdelaine. And the Leadership Superconference will also feature a number of TWU coaches.

“I am confident that those who choose to attend will be both inspired and equipped to lead their business, school or team to new heights.”

Information and registration details online at www.gospartans.ca.

Aldergrove pensioner 'Feels the Love'
Aldergrove school opens new playground

Aldergrove school opens new playground

Shortreed Elementary celebrates after years of work pays off for kids

Langley Saints take big win over Maple Ridge rivals

The Langley football squad didn't even let the Titans get on the scoreboard.

VIDEO: Fort Langley bash turns into Tiny Kittens fundraiser

An end of the season community party evolved into a charity event aimed at helping a local group.

Aldergrove pensioner 'Feels the Love'

Lennox and Gandy Installations provide free furnace to senior who is battling lung cancer

VIDEO: Low wages, crowded homes for B.C.'s foreign undocumented construction workers

Illegal construction workers say they will ensure unfair conditions to stay longer in Canada

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Vancouver for Cascadia corridor conference

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

"The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains"

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don't.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

B.C.'s veteran licence plates to remain military only

RCMP, municipal police veterans denied entry to the program

B.C. pipeline blast risks Washington natural gas shortage

The blast Tuesday evening shut down the Enbridge natural gas pipeline about 600 miles northeast of Vancouver.

