Bidding adieu to ivy in Creekside Park

A small team of volunteers perform an extensive weed pull in and Aldergrove park, more people needed

Declan Hof, Tiffany Hof, Darlene Sherwin, and Angela Wonitowy were among the handful of volunteers who recently came out to help rid Creekside Park of ivy. (Special to Black Press Media)

A handful of volunteers pulled almost two hundred pounds of ivy out of Creekside Park recently.

Now, they’re on the hunt for more similarly minded individuals willing to help with month cleanup efforts around the local watershed.

Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society tackles environmental issues around the Aldergrove waterway, including cleanup efforts such as the one undertaken earlier this month at the 28th Avenue park, said Lisa Dreves, the stewardship coordinator for Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS).

“A small but mighty team of five was able to pull ivy out of a site they worked on last year and planted with sword fern,” Dreves said of the March 5 undertaking.

“After tackling last year’s enhancement site, they were able to move on to a large patch of ivy in the woods. In the end almost 90kg (200 lbs) of ivy was removed,” she said.

The bonus, according to Dreves, was that not all of it ended up in the green waste pile at the Aldergrove transfer station. She was excited to note that a local artist is creating sculptures out of ivy.

“And she took a whole bunch of the ivy to turn into art.”

The enhancement society is trying to get out every month to tackle environmental issues in the watershed, and Dreves reiterated that they’re always looking for more volunteers.

“If you would like to join in the fun, we meet once a month on the third Wednesday of the month,” she concluded, inviting people to email her at stewardship@leps.bc.ca for details.

