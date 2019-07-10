Big Brothers Big Sisters make big bucks with bottles

$1,447 raised at bottle drive held at Alex Hope Elementary last Saturday

Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley held their first ever bottle drive on Saturday, July 6.

Twenty volunteers made up of “bigs,” “littles,” and BBBS staff took in bags full of bottles at Alex Hope Elementary from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Communications assistant Mackenzie Gaytmenn said the event was a big success.

“Thanks to our hard-working volunteers and staff, we raised a total of $1,447.42. All the funds raised will be invested in our mentoring programs for the children in Langley,” Gaytmenn explained.

Read more: Great Gatsby themed gala to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters Langley

Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs youth with mentors to provide role models and begin relationships that can positively shape the lives of both people involved.

For more information, people can visit www.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca.

“We would like to say thank you the community and participating restaurants for donating their recyclable containers to our bottle drive,” Gaytmenn added.

