Bike Jam 7 set for Aldergrove

Annual fun event returns June 16, 12-3 p.m. at Aldergrove Bike Park

Bike park specialists have been hard at work re-shaping the Aldergrove Bike Park, just in time for Aldergrove’s seventh annual Bike Jam.

Bike Jam 7 is happening on Saturday, June 16 from 12-3 p.m.

The local sponsors provide free snacks, a free draw for a BMX and a Havoc scooter, and lots of other great prizes. Free food and refreshments are provided to participants at this all-ages event.

“This has become an Aldergrove tradition that continues to expand to include riders of all ages. It’s great to see kids as young as two years old ripping it up on the simple courses we lay out. We encourage everyone to bring out the whole family, whether they can ride or not, to watch what our local youth can do,” says Heath MacKenzie, one of the event organizers.

The Bike Jam has grown to include a large scooter segment. This year Havoc Pro Scooters is bringing out their rider team to wow the community with their world class talent.

There are mountain bike and BMX competitions as well in the large park area and skatebowl.

All skill levels are welcome to participate.

This is a completely free event sponsored by local businesses and service groups. It takes place at the Aldergrove Bike Park facilities in Aldergrove Athletic Park located between Aldergrove Secondary and Betty Gilbert Middle Schools.

“It’s something that the local youth start to ask about early in the spring – it’s awesome to see the momentum build every year, but the best thing about it is that it happens because a group of committed people, who care about Aldergrove, step up each year to let the youth know that they are valued and that their community is behind them,” said MacKenzie.

Special thanks go to the sponsorships of Aldergrove Credit Union, Bonetti Meats, Cranky’s Bike Shop, FVMBA, Havoc Pro Scooters, iContext Internet Services, LE Steel, Norco Performance Bikes, Otter Co-op, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Rotary Club of Aldergrove, the Township of Langley, and Urbaneco, for making this event happen.

