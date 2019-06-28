Bottles big deal for Langley Littles

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Langley are holding a bottle drive to fund their mentoring programs

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

.

For some people it’s just a pop can or a juice bottle.

But for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley, it’s an opportunity to make a connection between a boy or a girl with a role model who can make a huge difference in their lives.

BBBSL is hosting a bottle drive on Saturday, July 6, to raise funds to support its mentoring programs.

They’ll be set up at Alex Hope Elementary, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., collecting and sorting bottles they hope to gather from all over Walnut Grove and Willoughby.

Money raised through the drive will help BBBSL support more children in Langley with its mentoring programs.

The programs are three-pronged, but with similar goals.

Big Bothers are matched with Little Brothers, Big Sisters are matched with Little Sisters, and in both cases, the “Bigs” act as role models that the “Littles” can talk to and share experiences with through regular outings.

The Bigs commit to be there for their Littles, to help build trust and develop common interest, and are supported by experienced BBBSL case workers.

The third arm, In School Mentoring, matches elementary students with teen or adult mentors for an hour a week in school.

The bottle drive on Saturday will require a hefty volunteer effort.

BBBSL is looking for people to distribute flyers through the neighbourhoods prior to the event, to encourage donations.

Collectors will be needed to pick up donated cans and bottles, and more volunteers will be needed at the school to help sort the collected containers.

More information about the event is available at www.facebook.com/events/325815681651421/.

“All donations are directly invested in the children we serve,” said MacKenzie Gaytmenn of BBBSL. “We believe that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential and together, we can empower them to do so.”

Big Sister Sue and Little Sister Hailey.