Pixabay photo

Brand new Langley choir debuts just in time for the holidays

Voices in the Community will perform at Songs of Joy Christmas concert held by the Grove Church

Songs of Joy, a Christmas concert put on at the Grove Church, will feature the debut of a brand new Langley choir called Voices in the Community.

Ruth Bahr, the choir’s conductor, said they are a group amateurs coming together to enjoy music in a choir format.

“Our goal is to bring music to the community of Langley, and also to serve our greater community in meaningful ways,” she explained. “This will be our inaugural performance. The majority of our vocalists have not sung in a choir before, or known how to read music.”

The concert takes place on Friday, Dec. 13, 20784 93rd Ave., and is open to everyone.

Read More: Annual Messiah in the Valley concert musically narrates Christ’s life story

“The evening will start with some Christmas carol singing,” Bahr explained. “Following the music, we plan to serve our guests a lovely dessert, and maybe a few other surprises.”

Bahr added that the choir will be taking donations to support the Langley Churches Food Bank, particularly fresh produce.

More information at www.grovechurch.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Aldergrove chapter of Red Hat Society celebrates Christmas at Newlands
Next story
VIDEO: Brookswood lights up the night sky in Langley with family festivities

Just Posted

VIDEO: Aldergrove chapter of Red Hat Society celebrates Christmas at Newlands

The group organizes one outing each month

Shortreed students and families treated to breakfast by teachers in Aldergrove

The Santa Breakfast is a festive annual tradition where kids get to meet Santa and eat flapjacks

What are Langley’s favourite Christmas traditions?

Share your family Christmas traditions with us for a special publication.

Province wants to seize Langley property connected to drug lab

The Office of Civil Forfeiture is targeting a property on Fraser Highway

Langley knocked out of elite basketball tournament at LEC

The Tsumura Invitational boys’ tournament continues at the Langley Events Centre until Saturday

VIDEO: Brookswood lights up the night sky in Langley with family festivities

Local merchants organize annual holiday celebration

Owners of hotels on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside fight $1 expropriation in court

Vancouver City Council voted to expropriate the properties for $1 each in November

‘Things haven’t changed enough:’ Ecole Polytechnique anniversary prompts reflection

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at the Montreal school on Dec. 6, 1989

Bear raids freezer, gorges on Island family’s Christmas baking

Hungry bruin virtually ignored meat and fish, focused, instead, on the sweets

B.C. pharmaceutical company’s stocks double in value after successful lupus drug trial

More than 40 per cent of patients using voclosporin saw improvements in kidney function

Second warning on romaine lettuce from California region as another E. coli case reported

Two cases of E. coli have been reported in relation to the illness in the U.S.

Braille signs coming to TransLink bus stops in 2020

Transit authority says it’s the first to do so in Canada and the United States

CUPE issues 72-hour strike notice for SkyTrain

Local 7000 release states ‘parties are still bargaining’, union will have job action plan by Saturday

Abbotsford man was ‘unintended victim’ of 2018 fatal shooting, police say

Jagvir Malhi, 19, was gunned down while on his way to university

Most Read