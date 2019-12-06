Brand new Langley choir debuts just in time for the holidays

Voices in the Community will perform at Songs of Joy Christmas concert held by the Grove Church

Songs of Joy, a Christmas concert put on at the Grove Church, will feature the debut of a brand new Langley choir called Voices in the Community.

Ruth Bahr, the choir’s conductor, said they are a group amateurs coming together to enjoy music in a choir format.

“Our goal is to bring music to the community of Langley, and also to serve our greater community in meaningful ways,” she explained. “This will be our inaugural performance. The majority of our vocalists have not sung in a choir before, or known how to read music.”

The concert takes place on Friday, Dec. 13, 20784 93rd Ave., and is open to everyone.

“The evening will start with some Christmas carol singing,” Bahr explained. “Following the music, we plan to serve our guests a lovely dessert, and maybe a few other surprises.”

Bahr added that the choir will be taking donations to support the Langley Churches Food Bank, particularly fresh produce.

More information at www.grovechurch.ca.

