Breakfast in Langley is on Newlands Golf Course this morning

Third annual Christmas Wish Breakfast promises a meal in exchange for toys between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m

Breakfast will be served at Newlands Golf Course on Tuesday morning – the third annual Christmas Wish Breakfast are holding what they claim to be “the biggest breakfast yet.”

People are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys or gifts for children from birth to age 18 anytime between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, and as a way of thanking them, the event organizers will provide breakfast.

The event has seen exponential growth each year as it raises donations and funds for the Langley Christmas Bureau. Last year, the three-hour event welcomed 2,000 guests who donated 1,200 toys and $4,000 in cash and gift cards.

Read More: Community readies for biggest Langley Christmas Bureau Wish Breakfast ever

This year Sky Helicopters will again be flying in with a sling full of toys. There’s other plans in the works on how Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their appearance.

The performances are on the Tom Lee entertainment stages and feature:

  • Langley Community Chorus
  • Langley Music School
  • Langley Ukulele Ensemble
  • Langley Fine Arts School
  • A Seabilly’s Christmas
  • Humourist Jim McGregor
  • Dave Mercer and Brenda Cottrill
  • Senior Opus Carollers

Newlands is located at 21025 48th Ave.

