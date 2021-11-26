Bring some toys, do some yoga, watch some hockey, help sick kids

Fifth annual ‘Kindness for Kids’ toy drive in Langley for Children’s Hospital

Kelsey Carignan was surrounded by toys in November of 2019, the year the ‘Kindness for Kids’ toy drive collected $4,000 worth for B.C. Children’s Hospital. After taking a year off due to COVID, the campaign returned. (file)

On Sunday Dec. 19, at the Langley Events Centre, people will bring unwrapped toys and take part in a rinkside yoga event before the Vancouver Giants play the Tri-City Americans.

It is the fifth year of the toy drive that all started with a young boy who wanted to help other kids.

Here’s how it started.

BC Children’s Hospital (BCHH) has always had a special place in the Carignan family’s heart.

At six months old, their son, Noah was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder.

After Noah made a full recovery, he wanted to give back.

So when he received a hard-to-find “Hatchimal” for an early Christmas present Noah decided to auction it off to see how many toys he could put together to donate back to BCCH.

He raised more than $500.

That’s how the Langley family’s annual toy drive began.

Then, in 2018, mom Kelsey was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She started a virtual campaign called #kindnesscures where people could complete random acts of kindness and tag her in them so that on her really hard days, she could go through all of the good that resulted.

Kelsey and her best friend Samantha Collins, CEO of Oxygen Yoga & Fitness in Langley decided to take that year’s toy drive to the next level.

The day before going in for her bilateral mastectomy, Kelsey taught a yoga class at Oxygen Walnut Grove, accepting toys, once again, for BCCH.

Together, Oxygen Langley and the Carignan family donated over $2,500 worth of toys.

In 2019, the campaign collected an estimated $4000 worth.

COVID restrictions in 2020 forced a cancellation, but this year, the event is back, with the Vancouver Giants hockey team and Save-On-Foods as partners.

Before the 2 p.m. Dec. 19 game, the day will begin begin with an 11 a.m. rink-side yoga class geared to hockey families taught by Kelsey.

Kids will learn the importance of incorporating yoga and mindfulness into their training.

After the Giants take on the Tri-City Americans there will be an an afternoon skate sponsored by Save-On-Foods.

Tickets are limited and only $18 each.

They can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3oPVuWm with discount code: KINDNESS .

