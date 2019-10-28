Buck-toothed vandal believed to be the culprit of chopped memorial tree

Steve Wallace, a Langley City resident, regularly walks the trails of the Nikomekl Floodplain. He was saddened to see all that was left of a memorial tree on Thursday afternoon was a stump.

“I couldn’t believe someone had vandalized a memorial tree,” Wallace said, phoning the city after witnessing the potential crime.

After Langley City parks operation workers came out to investigate what happened to the tree commemorating the life of Langley resident Ziggi Tapp, they determined that it was a critter dwelling in the nearby river that was responsible.

The theory is that high waters after a rainstorm would have given the beaver easy access to the memorial tree, which was located several meters away from from the banks of the creek’ the uneven cut in the stump has them ruling out the use of an axe or a man-made tool.

“I kind of wondered why there were no wood chips or anything left,” Wallace added, “but I figured they must have washed away with the water.”

Parks operations are still looking into the matter, but said a tree would be definitely be re-planted once the culprit is confirmed.

There is no sign of the rest of the memorial tree, but if anyone has information, people can email parks@langleycity.ca.

