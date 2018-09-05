Businesses get ready for return of Cruise-In to Aldergrove

Local merchants are adding staff and stocking up on food.

Aldergrove business and service organizations are eagerly anticipating the return of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In this Saturday.

“Last year it was awesome,” said Veronica Cave of Veronica’s Perogies.

The perogie makers on 272nd Street had the Camaro Club’s cars in front of their store, and plenty of new and old customers turned out to eat a hot lunch.

“If it was a beautiful day, we probably would have sold out,” said Cave.

A big part of the success of Veronica’s Perogies last year was that they had tents out front, to keep people dry while they ate.

This year, she’s waiting to see if the change to the Cruise-In’s location – slightly to the west – impacts local crowds. But she’s still making sure there’s enough staff on and setting up posters to draw in the customers.

“We’re absolutely ready,” said Cave. “I’m pumped!”

The Aldergrove business community as a whole are prepping, with the president of the Aldergrove Business Association going door-to-door in recent weeks, speaking to shop and restaurant owners.

“Make sure they understand the number of people who are coming through on that day,” said Jodi Steeves, the ABA president. “And that they have easy grab-and-go items of food, and that they have enough staff on as well so that they can handle that type of a crowd.”

Steeves has been encouraging local businesses to do some promotion or be active on social media as the big day approaches.

She’s also been in regular contact with Cruise-In directors to keep up to date with any changes.

Meanwhile a non-profit group at the center of the car show is also getting ready for a big influx.

The Aldergrove Royal Canadian Legion branch will offer breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs and smokies.

“We are having an info booth outside for an open house,” said the Legion’s Madeline Roach.

She believes the layout will help more people find their way to the Legion this year.

“We’re looking forward to a lot of people coming by to say hello,” Roach said.

Previous story
California burger chain come north to Langley once a year for popular lines

Just Posted

California burger chain come north to Langley once a year for popular lines

In-N-Out Burger returns to Langley Good Times Cruise-In, donating every cent to the cause.

Businesses get ready for return of Cruise-In to Aldergrove

Local merchants are adding staff and stocking up on food.

Langley-based hockey player off to Arizona’s rookie camp

Vancouver Giants defenceman Dylan Plouffe competes for the Coyotes in an NHL pre-season tournament.

Trudeau ‘officially’ launches light rail, SkyTrain expansion in Metro Vancouver

PM says feds and province investing $3B in Surrey’s LRT project and Vancouver’s Broadway project

Electronic rail warning signs go up in Langley

But they may not start operating until December

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing its Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Fair at the PNE 2018 reaches handful of milestones

Several anniversaries, records broken during 108th Fair at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

Most Read