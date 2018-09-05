Businesses get ready for return of Cruise-In to Aldergrove

Local merchants are adding staff and stocking up on food.

Aldergrove business and service organizations are eagerly anticipating the return of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In this Saturday.

“Last year it was awesome,” said Veronica Cave of Veronica’s Perogies.

The perogie makers on 272nd Street had the Camaro Club’s cars in front of their store, and plenty of new and old customers turned out to eat a hot lunch.

“If it was a beautiful day, we probably would have sold out,” said Cave.

A big part of the success of Veronica’s Perogies last year was that they had tents out front, to keep people dry while they ate.

This year, she’s waiting to see if the change to the Cruise-In’s location – slightly to the west – impacts local crowds. But she’s still making sure there’s enough staff on and setting up posters to draw in the customers.

“We’re absolutely ready,” said Cave. “I’m pumped!”

The Aldergrove business community as a whole are prepping, with the president of the Aldergrove Business Association going door-to-door in recent weeks, speaking to shop and restaurant owners.

“Make sure they understand the number of people who are coming through on that day,” said Jodi Steeves, the ABA president. “And that they have easy grab-and-go items of food, and that they have enough staff on as well so that they can handle that type of a crowd.”

Steeves has been encouraging local businesses to do some promotion or be active on social media as the big day approaches.

She’s also been in regular contact with Cruise-In directors to keep up to date with any changes.

Meanwhile a non-profit group at the center of the car show is also getting ready for a big influx.

The Aldergrove Royal Canadian Legion branch will offer breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs and smokies.

“We are having an info booth outside for an open house,” said the Legion’s Madeline Roach.

She believes the layout will help more people find their way to the Legion this year.

“We’re looking forward to a lot of people coming by to say hello,” Roach said.