Canoe club offers ‘come try it’ open house

Do you have a burning desire to learn about dragon boating? Try it for free

Fort Langley Canoe Club (FLCC) is offering residents of the Langley and surrounding communities an opportunity to try a 2,500-year-old internationally renowned sport – dragon boating.

The Open House will be held Saturday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the public docks behind LeLem’ Café, 23285 Billy Brown Rd., Fort Langley. Parking is available near the Fort Pub (west of the bridge) and in Marina Park (east of the bridge). To register for the community open house go to the website at www.fortlangleycanoeclub.ca/dragonboat or email dbrep@fortlangleycanoeclub.ca. FLCC’s free “come try it” open house will be hosted by volunteers from each of FLCC’s 16 teams, including a breast cancer dragon boat team. Guests will talk to members, ask questions, and learn about different teams. Teams range in age from early 20s to mid 80s, and include women’s and mixed teams and a visually challenged team. It is an all age, all ability sport.

Karen Corness, FLCC Dragon Boat coordinator, says, “We are so excited to share this amazing sport with our community. There are so many teams of different ages and abilities, that everyone can find the perfect fit. It’s a great way to make friends, build a social network, get fit and have fun. FLCC thanks all the volunteers and participants who will contribute to this important day. You are truly helping FLCC make a difference in our community.”

Fort Langley Canoe Club has over 650 members and 19 dragon boat teams and that practice one to three times a week. Practice times range include mornings, afternoons, evenings and weekends, at various times.

Fort Langley Canoe Club is comprised of a nonprofit group of people who enjoy paddling competitively and recreationally in four main classes of boats – dragon boat, canoe and kayak, voyageur and outrigger canoe and has been in the Fort Langley community since 2005.

For more information about the Fort Langley Canoe Club, visit the website at www.fortlangleycanoeclub.ca