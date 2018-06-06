Canseco returns to Aldergrove Days tournament

SUBMITTED PHOTO: Jose Canseco returns to the Aldergrove Days softball tournament this Saturday to play three “friendly” games and sign autographs. He will also make an appearance at Langley Blaze’s Invitational Tournament game against Toronto Mets Thursday evening at McLeod Park.

It’s time to take yourself out to the ballgame this weekend.

Grab your peanuts and crackerjacks because Andy Bhatti Interventions and Addiction Services will bring the big stars to the Alder Days softball tournament this Saturday, June 9 in Aldergrove.

Jose Canseco, a former Major League Baseball outfielder and designated hitter, will be making an appearance and playing in three games.

Jose will be there to meet the ball players, take a selfie or two, and if we’re lucky, show us how to hit a home run, just like he did at last year’s Alder Days tournament.

The event is focusing on raising awareness of addiction and wellness while having fun and competing in ball games.

Jose Canseco ranks 35th on the MLB all-time list of home runs. As of this year, he has hit 462 career home runs. Canseco is a six-time all-star and a two-time world series champion. He started his career with the Oakland Athletics and finished his career in 2001 for the Chicago White Sox. Canseco played for eight different teams throughout his MLB career, including the Toronto Blue Jays in 1998.

Jose Canseco isn’t the only famous person you’ll see at this year’s Alder Days softball tournament though.

Katie Stuart, who plays Zoe Monroe on The 100, will also be there. Katie was born in Vancouver and is known for her work on X-Men 2, She’s the Man, a Wrinkle in Time, Inconceivable and The Edge of Seventeen.

While this tournament is fun and games, it’s also about starting a conversation about addiction and mental health.

Andy Bhatti will have drug and counsellors on site to talk to families about addiction, mental health and intervention services in Vancouver and Langley.

Those in need will be able to receive a treatment centre referral and one-on-one support at the information booth for free.

The tournament starts at 11:30 a.m. at Parkside sports fields at 27130 32nd Ave., Aldergrove.

We hope you’ll be the star at the old baseball game.

For more information go to www.andybhatti.com or call 1-888-963-9116.

Langley Blaze are also happy to announce that ex-MLB slugger Jose Canseco will be joining them on Thursday, June 7 at the Langley Blaze Invitational Tournament at McLeod Park, next to Langley Airport.

Canseco will be there around 6:45 p.m. to demonstrate his hitting skills and sign autographs, and the Blaze are scheduled to play the Toronto Mets at 7:45 p.m.