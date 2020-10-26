CARES cat shelter in Langley plans online fundraiser

Silent action aims to fill some of the gap created by COVID-19 cancellations

Langley’s CARES cat shelter is hoping an online silent auction will help fill some of the financial gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the cancellation of normal fundraisers like pub nights and meat draws.

Held in mid November, the event will allow bids to be made online, and can be accessed through the CARES website.

CARES, which has a shelter in Langley’s Milner area, has expenses that includee shelter, food, on-going medical care and operations, spokesperson Clive Ellis said.

“Our revenues are down this year because of the lack of events,” Ellis remarked.

CARES was launched in 1993 as the Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter, when a group of animal lovers wanted a shelter for animals that were homeless.

CARES provide shelters for stray, abandoned and unwanted cats.

There is a no-kill policy at C.A.R.E.S., therefore, any animals that are not adopted will be able to live the rest of their natural lives at the shelter.

Donations to cares can be made directly online through the CARES website or at canadahelps.org.



