Aldergrove pioneer celebrates 100 years and community legacy

Elsie Beggs, a long-serving volunteer and award recipient for her community contributions, will celebrate becoming a centenarian this month.

Beggs came to Aldergrove over seven decades ago (in 1941) to work at the post office. It was here that she met a man named Trevor, whom she married in 1947.

Just a few years earlier, in 1944, Beggs became a founding charter member of the Royal Purple Lodge #38 Aldergrove, when her father, Elks Exalted Ruler Brother A. Newman saw the need for an auxiliary to the BPO Elks of Aldergrove.

She is the only surviving charter member today and was awarded a 70 year service pin by the Royal Purple in 2014 for such.

The long-time volunteer is also a member of the United Church ladies auxiliary.

“We have lost count on how many pies, sandwiches and desserts she has made over the years – all for charity,” her daughter mentioned.

During the war years her mother was involved with the Red Cross, first aid and as an airplane spotter.

In 2016, Beggs was also awarded the Hilda Reddick Award for her contributions to the community.

Along with Pete Swenson, Beggs and her late husband were instrumental in establishing the first Langley Walk, spending many of its early years working for it to become what it is today.

She was president of Aldergrove Elementary and high school PTA’s, of the United Church Foundation, of United Church Women and for two terms a president of the Seniors’ Network in Aldergrove.

Beggs also organized the local Kinsmen Mother’s March and was a fitness instructor with the ProRec program for several years.

In her late working years, her husband Trevor operated a hardware store in Aldergrove and managed CFVR Radio in Abbotsford, while Elsie remained with Canada Post until retirement.

Elsie and Trevor (who passed away several years ago) have three children, Dianne, Myrna and Murray, as well as two grandchildren and now, three great granddaughters.

It is this clan that invites the public to celebrate their beloved matriarch with a birthday tea party, held at the Aldergrove Royal Canadian Legion on Sunday, July 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.