Celebrating Youth Week in the Langleys

Lots to do for youth in the City and Township

BC Youth Week got started in 1995 as “an interesting little project” created by a small group of local municipal planners and youth recreation leaders in the Lower Mainland.

According to the bcyouthweek.com website, it was going to be a Youth Day, but that wasn’t big enough.

Youth Week began in a “handful of municipalities” and has grown over the years into a week of activities designed to build a strong connection between young people and their communities.

“This event is intended to profile the issues, accomplishments, and diversity of youth across the province,” the website states.

That includes youth award ceremonies, advocacy campaigns, service projects, entertainment events, sporting competitions, educational forums, and other events for people aged 12 to 17 from May 1 to May 7.

In Langley City, over $1,000 in prizes are up for grabs.

Events include a three-versus-three basketball tournament in the Timms Community Centre at 20399 Douglas Crescent on Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Winners get a one-year membership at Timms Community Centre and a $265 youth prize. Spectators are welcome.

On Wednesday, Timms hosts an open mike night from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It’s a free drop-in event. Snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Thursday is Angst Movie Night in the Langley City Hall Council Chambers on the second floor. The free showing of Angst, a virtual reality experience that explores anxiety, its causes, effects and what can be done about it is to support BC Child and Youth Mental Health Day (May 7). Popcorn and snacks will be provided. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Movie plays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Spirit Square in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Crescent, will host a talent showcase featuring the band Her Brothers from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is open to dancers, singers, musicians, poets and actors. Guest performance by Her Brothers at 3 p.m. Performers at the Talent Showcase could win a $100 gift card to Famous Players.

Space is limited, so register by emailing youth@langleycity.ca.

On Saturday, there will be a “Minute to Win it and Pizza Party” from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Timms. This is a free drop-in that includes a one-minute challenge and prizes along with pizza for all attendees.

Sunday the Langley Walk and Obstacle Course take place, a shared event with the City of Langley and Township at the George Preston Recreation Centre, 20699 42 Ave. The event starts with a noon check-in and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m. Participants aged 13 to 18 can go up a climbing structure, take an inflatable boot camp course and try parkour.

Carter Smith performs a kick flip at the Walnut Grove Community skate park during a recent “Skate Jam” as part of Youth Week. File photo.

“Langley City is excited to take part in the annual celebratory week of events ,” said Rebecca Gannon-Snow, Youth Recreation Leader at the City of Langley. “It’s a fun-filled week for youth to make new friends and have some fun.”

“We are really excited to be putting young people in the spotlight during Youth Week 2018,” said Township youth recreation programmer Silisha Ali. “Not only are these events a lot of fun, they will help build a strong connection between young people and their community. The Township of Langley wants to acknowledge their contributions and accomplishments, and also empower them to become leaders.”

A Township Youth Week favourite is Skate Jam. The annual skate event will be presented by the Township and Coastal Riders on Friday, May 4, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Participants aged 11 to 18 can enjoy skateboarding, music, video games, and a barbecue and vie for prizes. The free, drop-in event takes place at the Walnut Grove Skate Park at 89 Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive.

Other Township of Langley Youth Week events include:

Wednesday, May 2: Board and BBQ. Youth aged 11 to 18 are invited to learn a new skate trick and stay for a hot dog at the George Preston Recreation Centre, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A skateboard instructor will be on hand to do demos and break down tricks. The free, drop-in event will include food, music and prizes.

Thursday, May 3: Games and Pizza Party. Outdoor activities, games, pizza, Wii, and more will be offered to 13- to 18-year-olds at the Willoughby Community Centre, 7888 200 St. The event is free and youth can drop in from 3 to 5 p.m.

Friday, May 4: Four-on-four basketball tournament. Sign up a team of up to five players aged 13 to 18 to compete for prizes. Register at the Walnut Grove Community Centre, 8889 Walnut Grove Dr., or contact Silisha Ali at 604-533-6090. The tournament runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and the cost is $5 per player.

Monday, May 7: Art Attack. Youth aged 11 to 18 can drop in and try a variety of different art activities, including painting ceiling tiles, at the Walnut Grove Community Centre, from 3 to 6 p.m. The event is free.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter