CHAMBER WEEK: Feb. 12-19 Building connections: Local chamber hosts about 50 business-boosting events annually

Chamber treasurer Shaun Howe said his team is actively trying to build a culture where local businesses support one another. The local chamber hosts about 50 events each year for local businesses and the community. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

The Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in connecting local businesses and community leaders, according to the organization’s treasurer Shaun Howe.

With nearly 50 events hosted each year, the chamber provides ample opportunities for the business community to come together, learn new skills, stay up-to-date on government announcements and business trends, and network with one another.

“It is important to take a moment to see who else is doing business in Langley, find out what they’re doing, maybe they’ve solved a problem you’re facing,” said Howe.

“There is a lot of value in having this type of network around you. The chamber is actively trying to build a culture where local businesses support one another.”

The chamber’s events portfolio includes monthly signature events, such as speaker or panel discussions, as well as learning and networking opportunities.

“We have moved from just offering dinner meetings to having luncheons and morning events as well, so there is something to fit everyone’s calendar and create more opportunities for businesses to come together and connect,” explained Howe.

One recent, “successful” event hosted by the chamber was the Langley Local Leadership Panel, which brought together more than 150 attendees including business, community, and government leaders.

“That event provided attendees the chance to network with one another and hear from and ask questions of our mayors, MLAs, and MPs about the issues that are impacting their business,” said Howe.

“That was a great example of our events serving to build relationships, bring business together, and provide them access and information that they need to be more successful.”

The chamber also holds fundraising events such as a golf tournament.

With nearly 1,000 member businesses, the organization is dedicated to supporting and promoting local businesses in Langley, concluded Howe.

Langley Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament at the Redwoods in 2019. (Langley Advance Times files)

