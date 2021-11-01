Christmas auction, Purdys chocolate fundraiser support Langley CARES cat shelter

Langley cat shelter CARES is holding a Christmas auction to fundraiser for the animals. It begins Nov. 15. (CARES/Facebook)

Langley cat shelter CARES is giving the community a chance to get a head start on their holiday shopping all while supporting the animals.

Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter (CARES) is returning this year with their biggest Christmas auction yet, said Clive Ellis, the shelter’s public relations director.

The online auction will go live on Nov. 13, and so far has more than 100 items listed. All proceeds from the auction directly benefit CARES. More details about the items are expected in the coming days.

“Look online shortly for a Christmas gift for that special person,” said Ellis.

The no kill shelter will be sharing updates about the auction on their website, www.carescatshelter.com, as well as their Facebook page, facebook.com/carescatshelter.

While there are a few days remaining until the public can begin to bid on items in the Christmas auction, the shelter’s Purdys chocolate Christmas fundraiser has already begun.

With the sale of each item CARES receives 25 per cent back in fundraising profits. Their goal is to support up to 100 cats in the shelter and foster homes.

Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 22 by 10 p.m.

To ensure an order benefits the local shelter a support account must be created first, fundraising.purdys.com/join.aspx. To join CARES’ campaign enter their customer number: 58295.

Orders can be picked up on Saturday, Dec. 4 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who have questions about the Purdys fundraiser can contact Kristina Haglof at shenzie_7@hotmail.com, or 778-246-6484.

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveAnimal SheltersCatsChristmasLangley