CHRISTMAS FUN: Langley offers lots of holiday activities on the last weekend before Christmas 2022

Pet or animal photos with Santa: Urban Safari Rescue Society offers opportunity to take photos with Santa every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas. $10 plus regular admission. Drop by between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 1375 176th St. Can bring a pet or can have a photo taken with one of the reptiles and animals in care of the society. Info: Urban Safari Rescue Society on Facebook.

Blue Christmas: Special non-denominational service for those experiencing difficult emotional times during the holidays. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 20097 72nd Ave. All welcome.

Animal sponsorships: Critter Care Wildlife Society, a local rehabilitation shelter, offers sponsorship of the animals in care for $25 until Dec. 15. Shelter relies solely on donations. Info: www.crittercarewildlife.org.

Christmas storytime: Pajama storytime will have a holiday theme Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Muriel Arnason Library. Children can wear PJs to the 6 p.m. where there will be stories, songs, rhymes and more. Free. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Toy Drive: Deadline to drop off is 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. Toy drive supports BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Accepted are cash, small denomination gift cards, new toys, and games. Drop off at Unit 103 8411 200th St. Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Carolling at Popup Park: Burn 24/7 Lower Mainland hosts an evening of family-oriented fun with Christmas carols and songs, and worship from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at the Fort Langley pop-up park, 9148 Glover Rd. Free. Fire pits to stay warm and free hot chocolate offered. Info: @burn247/lowermainlandbc on Insta.

Music for the Season: Langley Community Music School concert is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the Rose Gellert Hall, 4899 207th St. Tickets: $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. Patrons can make a cash donation at the door to the Langley Christmas Bureau or a non-perishable food donation. Info: LangleyMusic.com.

Christmas concerts: Langley Community Chorus presents holiday music from various genres in shows at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 in the Willoughby Christian Reformed Church, 20525 72nd Ave., and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the United Churches of Langley Murrayville, 21562 Old Yale Rd. Tickets: $20 for adults, children 12 and younger admitted free. Info: www.langleychorus.org.

Christmas in the Village: eighth annual holiday market is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 in the Fort Langley Community Hall where there will be free photos with Santa and his elves 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as music, a choir, vendors, baking, prizes, draws, and more. Pet friendly.

Fill the Ambulance: Kimz Angels welcomes donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, baby supplies, clothing for all ages, winter wear, and cash or gift cards from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 9347 200A St.

Pet photos with Santa: Sherry Saran Real Estate Group invites people to get pet photos with Santa starting at 11 a.m. at 4726 248th St. Call 604-533-3491 to book an appointment. Free 5×7 photo offered. Donations accepted for the Canucks Autism Network. Pets and owners of farm pets welcome. Offering hot cocoa, treats, candy canes, and treats for the animals.

Christmas Tales: Christmas pageant at Bez Arts Hub, 20230 64th Ave., is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 21. Doors and concession open at 7 p.m. Comedy, music, commentary and more mix in the tale by storyteller Justyn Rees and Ross Rosen. Tickets: $35 general admission, $55 generous ticket (supports others), $15 low or limited income. Streaming option available. Info: bezartshub.com.

Holiday Youth Market: Encompass Support Services Society, Langley Youth Hub and the City of Langley invite youth 12 to 24 to the youth market at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres., on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. There’s hot beverages, a holiday meal, crafts, hygiene kits, stockings and gifts. Pre-register by calling 604-546-1130.

Christmas social: Langley Seniors in Action is turning their December hub meeting into a social on Dec. 21. Stop by at 10 a.m. for coffee, treats and entertainment at the Langley Senior Resources Society, 20605 51B Ave. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas escape room: Kids must register in advance for special game where a series of puzzles unlock the secret of where the Grinch hid the Murial Arnason Library’s Christmas star. Play anytime during library hours on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21 and Thursday, Dec. 22. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Christmas Bird Count for Kids and Youth: Explore Science Club’s fifth annual bird count is free but requires advance registration. Participants walk the area of Brydon Lagoon starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 as part of the national bird count through Bird Studies Canada. Stroller-friendly route. Info: explorescienceclub.com.

