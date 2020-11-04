Clean Up Aldergrove volunteers eight bags worth of community litter on Nov. 1. (Jocelyn Titus/Special to The Star)

Cleaning Up Aldergrove in need of more hands to carry out litter picks

Volunteer organization collected more than eight bags of trash from the downtown core on Sunday

Cleaning Up Aldergrove, a volunteer group that picks litter off of local streets in hopes of making the community a better place, is looking for more hands to join the cause.

Jocelyn Titus, founder of the initiative, said she is in need of more people for her efforts to continue and make a difference.

“This is a full time job,” she assured.

Last clean-up on Sunday, Nov. 1, took place along Fraser Highway between 248th and 256th Streets.

Eight full bags of community litter as well as loose items that didn’t fit into the bags were collected and hauled to the dump.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and cleaned up the communities litter problem,” Titus said. “We took a drive around town after and the amount of trash in the core is disgusting.”

Picks held through Clean Up Aldergrove have been happening throughout 2020, though COVID-19 has caused delays in its frequency.

“We will be cleaning on sunny days only until spring,” the organizer noted, crossing her fingers for dryer weather this fall.

Titus hopes to bring awareness to all the road side trash and illegal dumping happening in Aldergrove while sparking interest in volunteering and giving back to the planet and community.

People can visit www.facebook.com/cleaningupaldergrove for more or email keepaldergroveclean@gmail.com to get involved.

Aldergrove

