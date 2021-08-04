Sue and Ron Vauthrin, self-described ‘rock hounds’ from Aldergrove, were among the vendors at the Fraser Valley Rock and Gem Club 60th annual show in 2019. (Aldergrove Star files)

Club invites public to come rock out at Aldergrove tailgate sale, Sunday, Aug. 15

Fraser Valley Rock & Gem Club holding first in-person event since September of 2019

Fraser Valley Rock & Gem (FVR&G) Club is holding a tailgate sale on Sunday, Aug. 15, in the Aldergrove legion parking lot.

People can stop by between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 26607 Fraser Highway to visit vendors who will be selling rock slabs, jewelry and other rock related items as well as demonstrating lapidary skills

Member Ruby Jaggernath noted that it was the 60th anniversary in September of 2019 when the last in-person event took place; COVID-19 has since prevented rock enthusiasts from gathering.

“Since then, all in-person activities have been halted and our meetings and guest speakers were converted to Zoom meetings,” Jaggernath said.

Recently, however, members have re-started outdoor field trips for collecting and future meetings following the tailgate sale will be in-person.

“We will be asking for attendees to wear masks, and be vaccinated to attend meetings,” Jaggernath noted. “Our work shop will also open soon, with reduced maximum attendees and all are required to wear masks, and maintain social distancing.”

There will be at least 27 vendors, some selling finished work such as cabochons, wire-wrapped jewelry, silver work, soapstone carvings, and bead work. Others will sell surplus rocks, minerals, tools, rock cutting and finishing equipment.

“Our vendors are not just re-selling imported items, we will have raw materials, tools, and finished handcrafted items made by club members,” Jaggernath assured. “We will also have a club information table, so visitors to the show can ask questions, and pick up club information.”

The club, which is devoted to the study, collecting, cutting, polishing and engraving of gemstones, minerals and rocks, began operation in 1959 with a core of enthusiasts who had taken night school courses together.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Rock and gem show a smashing good time in Aldergrove

The club has more than 130 adult and 30 youth members from around the Lower Mainland.

“Our annual show is usually an indoor event over a weekend in September, but this year we are forgoing the indoor event and substituting two outdoor tailgate sales,” Jaggernath added. “We are hoping that more people will feel comfortable visiting our club events outdoors versus indoors.”

The second tailgate sale will occur on Sept. 19.

The club is a member of the BC Lapidary Society (see http://www.bclapidary.com/) and also has a Facebook page (see https://www.facebook.com/FVRGCAldergrove).

