commentsofkindess helps infuse Langley charities with needed cash

There are a number of local charities that could use help, financially and otherwise, and looking help through the Envision Financial's #commentsofkindness initiative.

Hundreds of thank yous have already been added on the Envision Financial Facebook page, and similarly comments of kindness are flooding its Instagram feed as people show support and appreciation for a few local charities they hope will benefit from kindness and generosity – financial and otherwise.

“Langley Lodge – We have had three grandmothers make Langley Lodge their choice of final living home. We are so pleased to say #3 is alive and well, survived the pandemic, and is healthy beyond her 93 years. Thank you Langley Lodge, for all you do,” said Kathie Knighton, among dozens who posted comments for the Langley Care Society long-term care centre.

Jane Gladman directed her appreciation to Langley Hospice Society.

“They support palliative and bereaved individuals in Langley with caring compassion,” Gladman said.

These and other comments are part of a social-media-based blitz by Envision Financial to seek the public’s help to distribute $250,000 to local charities through #CommentsOfKindness, with a number of other Langley charities also identified and thanked.

“Thank you Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley for everything you do for the children in Langley! Thank you Envision Financial for supporting all of these awesome charities,” said Nicole Sproston.

“Thank you Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charities for your snack program,” said Dustin Parnell.

“I would love to send a big, big thank you to Critter Care Wildlife Society,” said Elaine Morrison. “All those little orphans, and misplaced wildlife have the best care, and an educational process as well. It’s grown a lot over the years, and all the wildlife such as bears have increased. It costs a lot to feed one bear, so thank you again Critter Care. I love what you do for B.C. wildlife.”

“Thank you to Douglas Park Community School Society for helping those less privileged children have education evaluations that assists them throughout their school years,” said Langley City Councillor Teri James, while fellow City councillor Rosemary Wallace gave a shout out to the Langley School District Foundation.

Nancy Gleeson expressed her gratitude to another local founation.

“I’d like to thank the Langley Hospital Foundation for helping take care of all of us,” Gleeson said.

Sherri Hedberg expressed her appreciation to North Langley Community Church, saying it’s “an amazing local charity that does so much for our community. The host a super single moms event every Mother’s Day, they help the homeless, they go out of their way to treat their community with grace, love and respect.”

Meanwhile, Susana Tiplady lauded the meals and support served up to “those vulnerable in the community” through Langley Meals on Wheels Services Society.

Envision Financial, a division of First West Credit Union, and its philanthropic partner, First West Foundation, has launched the second phase of what they call their Simple Generosity program—#CommentsOfKindness.

The program encourages the public to show their appreciation for local charities by nominating them through its Instagram and Facebook channels, explained Susan Byrom, executive director at First West Foundation.

“This year has been a challenging one for our community partners with an increased demand for their services combined with fewer opportunities for traditional, in-person fundraising,” Byrom said.

“This initiative allows us to show our appreciation of the amazing work local charities undertake and is another way we can continue to use our financial cooperative’s organizational strength as a catalyst to help our communities thrive.”

Until July 20, #CommentsOfKindness posts can be shared on Envision Financial’s Facebook page and Instagram account.

Simply comment with a message of thanks along with the name of one registered charity in this area, and First West Foundation will donate $25 to them for the comment, up to $2,500, Byrom explained.

By adding a comment, the registered charity will also get a chance to receive an additional $25,000 donation, with the winner apparently being selected from the organizations that receive the greatest number of eligible comments.

“Our local charities showed incredible resilience over the last year – this is a perfect way to show them how much we value the work they do in the community,” Byrom said.

Since the program began, there has already been more than $47,000 generated for over 300 registered charities. #CommentsOfKindness is part of a million-dollar “Simple Generosity” giving program in 2021.

