COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events for July 2022

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

.

Summer Reading Club: Summer reading tracking started Tuesday, June 21, in the Fraser Valley Regional Library club. Different activities and resources for age groups zero to Grade 6, Grades 7 to 12 and adults throughout summer. Free to join. Can track reading with Beanstack app or on paper. Enjoy summer performances and events at local library branches. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca/summer_reading_clubs.

.

Measure for Measure: Bard in the Valley shows are July 7 to 10, and 14 to 17 at Township 7 Winery ($35), July 28 to 31 at Douglas Park ($10 to $25), and Aug. 4 to 7 at Eco Dairy ($35). Picnic options available for winery and dairy performances. Info: bardinthevalley.com.

.

Paper airplane contest: Explore Science Club hosts free contest for ages three and older at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 in Buckley Park, 19680 48th Ave. Instructions provided. Prizes for three best designs. Register through explorescienceclub.com.

.

Plates and Glasses on the Farm: Fundraiser for Langley Hospice Society is 3 to 8 p.m. on July 9 at Quiring’s, 25775 12th Ave. Features locally sourced meal, B.C. wines, ciders or craft beer, and kids meal options as well as live entertainment, a marketplace, silent auction, interactive activities and more. Tickets and info: langleyhospice.ca or 604-530-1115.

.

Storytime and crafts: Free program for children and caregivers is at the Muriel Arnason library branch from 2 to 3 p.m. on July 10. All materials provided. Info: fvrl.ca.

.

Heat pump webinar: Fraser Valley Regional Library offers free information session for adults at 6:30 p.m. on July 12. Register in advance to learn about heat pumps, benefits, and rebates available. Info: fvrl.ca.

.

Poetry reading: Online event for teens and adults is 6:30 p.m. on July 13. Participants have up to five minutes to read their work. Register in advance at fvrl.ca.

.

Encanto trivia: Fraser Valley Regional Library free online event is 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on July 13. Register in advance at fvrl.ca.

.

City Summer Beats: Free all ages show noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 in Douglas Park. Performances by Funkdalicious, Trilojay and Dr. Strangelove. Info: downtownlangley.com.

.

Storytime in the park: Fraser Valley Regional Library free events for families are at 10:30 a.m. in Murray’s Corner Parkette, 21655 Murrays Corner, on July 18, and Aug. 15 and 29. Cancelled if raining or temperature is 30° C or higher. Info: fvrl.ca.

.

McBurney Summer Series: Free concert, treats and more in downtown plaza 1 to 3 p.m. July 9: Mike Taylor. July 23: Robyn Froese. July 30: Nette. Aug. 6: Alex Maher. Suitable for all ages. Info: dowtownlangley.com.

.

Eco Explorers Kids’ Camp: Langley Environmental Partners Society hosts camps for kids Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thurdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Langley Demontration Garden, 21200 block of Fraser Highway. Camps held July and August, and cost $5 per child per day. Topics: Tree huggers July 12 to 14, Pollinator Power July 18 to 20, Trash to Treasure July 26 to 28. Info: lepsfieldteam1@outlook.com or 604-546-0344.

.

Us & Them: Free documentary screening is 6 p.m. on July 13 at Bez Arts Hub, 20230 64th Ave. Must register in advance through Eventbrite.ca (event 342411872127). Hosted by the Langley Community Action Team which works to coordinate a community response to the overdose crisis. Film is about a woman who sets out to help four homeless people and includes addiction expert Dr. Gabor Maté.

.

Garden Smart workshops: Langley Environmental Partner Society has free workshops at the Langley Demonstration Garden. Zero waste: 5 to 6 p.m. July 13. Planting at the learning farm: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 14. Soap making: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 20. Small scale vegetable production: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17. Seed saving 101: 5 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. Foraging walk: 10a.m. to noon Sept. 17. Register in advance: garden@leps.bc.ca or 604-546-0344.

.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

.

Municipal Pensioner Retirees Association: In-person quarterly meetings for the Langley chapter resume Monday, June 27 at Douglas Recreation Centre, 20550 Douglas Cres. at 1:30 p.m. Open to everyone.

.

Anything Goes: Fraser Valley Musical Theatre show features a cast of 30, a live orchestra and a 38-foot ship. Shows are July 7, 8 and 9, with matinees July 3 and 10. At Mainstage Theatre, 13750 88th Ave. Formerly the Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society.

.

Free drop-in camps: Langley City, the Langley Children’s Committee and Langley School District Foundation offer Langley Adventure Playground pilot at Portage Park. Free unstructured play Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 5 to Sept. 3. Two recreation workers on site to help. For ages five to 11. Parents encouraged to stay. Info: langleycity.ca/recreation-culture.

.

Community Market: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., hosting market starting July 10. Runs noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Free admission. Portion of proceeds donated to local charities. For info: email artfuldodger@shaw.ca or go online to artfuldodgerpub.com.

.

LEPS Eco Explorers Kids Camp: Sign up open for camps for six- to 10-year-olds during July and August. Topics include watersheds, pollinators, trash to treasure, birds, and much more. $5 per day per child. Camps run 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Info: lepsfieldteam1@outlook.com or 604-546-0344.

.

Urban Safari Rescue Society summer camps: Charity offers five-day weekday camps for children six to eight and nine to 12 between July 4 and Sept. 2. $210 plus GST (less on weeks with certain stat holidays). At society facility, 1395 176th St. Info: urbansafari.ca.

.

50 Shades of Blue: Fort Langley Artists Group show goes until July 16 at the CN station on Fort Langley. Info: fortlangleyartistsgroup.com or Facebook.

.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

.

Seniors Telephone Social: Free 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday learning sessions via phone. Free but must register in advance at 778-251-1003 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com.

.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

.

Fort Langley Farmers Market: Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley in Fort Langley, 9025 Glover Rd.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

contacts

community calendar