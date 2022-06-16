COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events for mid to late June 2022

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

Music through the Nations: Langley Ukulele Ensemble show is in the Chief Sepass Theatre starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 17. Tickets: https: eventbrite.ca/e/music-through-the-nations-tickets-333702201267.

National Indigenous People’s Day: Celebrate with a gathering in Philip Jackman Park, 3300 270th St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Enjoy speakers, live performances, games for the kids, a market of indigenous creators, treats and more. Info: Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society Facebook.

Community Day: Langley City’s resumes free family-oriented celebration on Saturday, June 18, in Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Cres. Runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and includes Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, rock climbing, fire rescue challenge, beer garden, downtown sidewalk sale, community booths, activity stations, concession in support of Douglas Park Community School, draws, raffles, art walk, live entertainment, and more. School parking fundraiser is $5 (cash only). Streets around Douglas Park closed off all day.

Annual general meeting: Langley Hospital Society and Foundation AGM is at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20. In-person at hospice office or via Zoom. To register for virtual attendance: email shannon@langleyhospice.ca. Info: langleyhospice.ca or 604-530-1115.

Managing pests and diseases: Virtual workshop by LEPS is June 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to identify problems and organic and non-toxic options. Info: leps.bc.ca.

Evening plant ecology walk: Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association hosts 90-minute walk at 7 p.m. on June 24 along Tavistock Trail to explore the impact of invasive plants. Goes rain or shine. Dress for any weather. Bring binoculars. Free. Must register in advance: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/drbipa-river-walk-talk-plant-ecology-tickets-350799439567.

Community Market: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., hosting market starting July 10. Runs noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Free admission. Portion of proceeds donated to local charities. For info: email artfuldodger@shaw.ca or go online to artfuldodgerpub.com.

LEPS Eco Explorers Kids Camp: Sign up open for camps for six- to 10-year-olds during July and August. Topics include watersheds, pollinators, trash to treasure, birds, and much more. $5 per day per child. Camps run 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Info: lepsfieldteam1@outlook.com or 604-546-0344.

50 Shades of Blue: Fort Langley Artists Group show goes until July 16 at the CN station on Fort Langley. Info: fortlangleyartistsgroup.com or Facebook.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Seniors Telephone Social: Free 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday learning sessions via phone. Free but must register in advance at 778-251-1003 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com. June 17: shorebirds and how to support bird populations. June 21: you be the judge. Listen to accounts of unsual court cases. June 24: stories and poems by author Jim McGregor. June 28: old time radio snippets and chat.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Joohye Nam, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or jnam@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Fort Langley Farmers Market: Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley in Fort Langley, 9025 Glover Rd.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

