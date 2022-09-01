COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Last of the summer events as Langley heads into autumn?

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and COVID precautions and vaccination requirements for in-person events.

.

Blueberry U-pick fundraiser: Rebekah Crowley and Rob Rindt of Roots & Wings Distillery will donate proceeds from u-pick to Langley Sunrise Rotary. The sale is at Wellers U-Pick, 26097 84th Ave., until Sept. 2, hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

.

Valley West Stampede: Langley Riders Society and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association present new local sanctioned rodeo Sept. 3 to 5 at the riders society arena, 4303 208th St. Kick-off dinner dance is 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at the George Preston Recreation Centre, and is a fundraiser for Langley 4-H. Dinner dance tickets are $125 per person. Rodeo tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children 12 and younger. Info: https://valleywest.ventures/.

.

Septic Sense Seminar: Free seminar is Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Will be online and will feature an introduction from the Onsite Wastewater Management Association of BC. Registration required: water@leps.bc.ca or 604-546-0340.

.

Mountain Secondary class of 1982 reunion: 40th year grad reunion is Saturday, Sept. 10. Info: mssclassof82@hotmail.com.

.

HugABull Summer Party: Dog rescue charity invites public to summer gathering 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at Harmsworth Hall, 7170 232nd St., for a silent auction, games for dogs and humans, a dog quiet zone, vendors, barbecue, bake sale, photos by donation, and more. All dogs must be leashed and owners must clean up after their dogs. RSVP: hugabull@gmail.com.

.

Garage and craft sale: Langley Elks Lodge 259 hosts a sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Elks lodge, 4044 200B St. All money generated by the lodge table will go to charity. Stall rentals available for $10. Contact Joey, 778-878-5627.

.

Garden Smart workshops: Langley Environmental Partner Society has free workshops at the Langley Demonstration Garden. Foraging walk: 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 17. Register in advance: garden@leps.bc.ca or 604-546-0344.

.

CARES Walk for the Cats: Public can collect pledges for the local no-kill cat shelter then take part in a five-kilometre walk on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Derby Reach Regional Park. Event runs noon to 3 p.m. with barbecue, prizes, gift bags, items for sale, and more. Cat walk is a dog-friendly event. Info: carescatshelter.com/events.

.

Beginning’s End: Final exhibition of local artists at the Langley Centennial Museum runs until Sept. 30 then the museum closes for demolition. The more than 250 works on display are from the Langley Arts Council, Fort Langley Artists Group, Fraser Valley Potters Guild, Langley Weavers’ and Spinners’ Guild, Fraser Valley Watermedia Society, and local Indigenous and Metis artists coordinated in collaboration with stalew Arts & Cultural Society. Info: museum.tol.ca.

.

What We Leave Behind: Fort Gallery’s juried exhibition is about legacy good and bad, and runs until Oct. 8. Features artists Meichen Waxer, Luke Pardy, Corrina Hammond, Mohadese Movahed, Lindsay Lorraine, Hadis Vahidi, Don Portelance, Samantha Harrison and Atheana Pichu. Info: fortgallery.ca.

.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: fvrl.ca.

.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.ca.

.

.

Free drop-in camps: Langley City, the Langley Children’s Committee and Langley School District Foundation offer Langley Adventure Playground pilot at Portage Park. Free unstructured play Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 5 to Sept. 3. Two recreation workers on site to help. For ages five to 11. Parents encouraged to stay. Info: langleycity.ca/recreation-culture.

.

Community Market: Artful Dodger Pub, 2364 200th St., hosting market noon to 4 p.m. Sundays during summer. Free admission. Portion of proceeds donated to local charities. For info: email artfuldodger@shaw.ca or go online to artfuldodgerpub.com.

.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

.

Seniors Telephone Social: Free 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday learning sessions via phone. Free but must register in advance at 778-251-1003 or coordinator.langleyscww@gmail.com.

.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55+ do walks in Surrey, Langley, etc. Saturdays, Sundays and stat holidays. Walk at 10 a.m. with brunch 11 a.m. Info: sherrysands4@gmail.com or Sherry, 604-531-4427.

.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

.

Fort Langley Farmers Market: Saturdays from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the United Churches of Langley in Fort Langley, 9025 Glover Rd.

.

Langley Community Farmers Market: Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21200 block of Fraser Highway. Info: lcfm.ca.

.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

.

Groups are welcome to submit information about upcoming community events in Langley. Click here. Publication is at the discretion of the newspaper, and host groups are responsible for keeping their information up to date.

.

contacts

community calendar