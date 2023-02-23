COMMUNITY CALENDAR: What’s there to do in Langley? Lots

Here’s some of what’s going on around the Langleys, including community- and support-group meetings

Contact event organizers with any questions, including costs, age limits, and precautions for in-person events.

Seniors Tax Clinic: Langley Seniors Resource Society offers help with filling out tax returns (if eligible). Registration opens Feb. 6 to book appointments. 30-minute appointments start Feb. 28. Info and booking: 604-530-3020.

Talking With: Langley Little Theatre production runs until March 4 at 4307 200th St. Shows are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees Sundays. Tickets: $25. Info: langleylittletheatre.org.

Annual general meeting and apple bake-off: Derby Reach Brae Island Parks Association (DRBIPA) AGM is 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 in the Fort Langley Community Hall. Features presentation on bog wetlands, annual reports and elections, and bake-off competition with sampling and voting. RSVP by Feb. 15: outreach@drbipa.org.

Fort Langley Film Festival: Friday, Feb. 24 features awards gala and Fort Flicks 48-hour Film Challenge. Saturday, Feb. 25 starts at 10 a.m. with coffee hour then a selection of short films, dramedy Rehab at 2:30 p.m. followed by Q&A with filmmakers. Syncopation is shown at 7 p.m. Sunday at 11 a.m., Creative Compass Society presents a local heritage short at 11 a.m., Doc Talk at 1 p.m. with a screening of the documentary Rematriation and The Aesthetics of the Fight at 3:30 p.m. At the Fort Langley Community Hall. Weekend passes: $25 at fortlangleyfilmfestival.com. Tickets also available for specific films.

Mary Poppins: Langley Secondary Musical Theatre Co. presents the musical Feb. 23, 24 and 25, and March 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees Feb. 25 and March 4. Info and tickets: lssmarypoppins@gmail.com.

The Small Glories: Folk duo performs at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Bez Arts Hub, 20230 64th Ave. Tickets: $40 in person, $21.09 livestream. Info: bezartshub.com.

Coldest Night of the Year: Winter fundraiser supports the Gateway of Hope. People can sign up to raise donations and take part in the walk on Feb. 25. Two- and five-kilometre routes start and finish at Gateway shelter. Info: cnoy.org.

Microcosmos Quartet: String quartet performs Death and the Maiden and more at the Langley Community Music School’s Rose Gellert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Tickets: $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, $18 for students, and $10 for LCMS students. Info: langleymusic.com or the box office, 604-534-2848.

Swing Dance Social: Monthly dances hosted by Swing Shift, a non-profit dance group, are offered at the Murrayville Hall. First lesson free for beginners (7:30 to 8:30 p.m.). No partner necessary. Tickets: $10 in advance through eventbrite or $15 at the door. Info: rockstepswing@gmail.com.

Monday Morning Talk Show: Langley Seniors Resource Society Centre 10 a.m. speaker series is free and open to the public at 20605 51B Ave. Feb. 27: introduction to medical cannabis. Info: 604-530-3020.

Singles Social Walking Club: Singles 55 and older meet for walks, brunches and get-togethers in Langley and surrounding area. Info: Marianne, 604-790-5206 or marianne.emmerton@gmail.com.

Gamblers Anonymous: Non-profit can help adults with problem gambling. Call 1-855-222-5542.

Gambers Anonymous family groups: Gam-Anon helps people impacted by someone else’s gambling. Welcome whether gambler seeks help or not. Info: vancouvergamanon@shaw.ca or 604-626-9418.

Collectors Club: Described as “adult show and tell” the club is for collectors of things old and new. Meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the Murrayville Library. Free. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Babytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for babies and caregivers during summer are Mondays at 2 at the City branch; and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Aldergrove branch. Friday sessions: 9:30 a.m. at the Dean Drysdale branch and the Muriel Arnason branch, and 10 a.m. at Brookswood. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Storytime: Fraser Valley Regional Library 30-minute sessions for children and caregivers over summer. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Fort Langley and Muriel Arnason branches. Wednesdays: Aldergrove is 10:30 a.m. and Brookswood is 11 a.m. Thursdays: 10 a.m. at Dean Drysdale branch, and 10:30 a.m. at Murrayville and City branches. Limited space. Register in advance through the website. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Pajama Storytime: Children and caregivers can visit the Aldergrove Library Thursdays at 6 p.m. for a 30-minute session of stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids can wear PJs and bring a stuffie. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Knit and crochet: Fraser Valley Regional Library groups open to all skill levels. Tuesday session is 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Murrayville branch. Thursdays: Fort Langley is 10 a.m. to noon and Aldergrove is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays: Brookswood branch is 2 to 4 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Tech help for seniors: Aldergrove library, 26770 29th Ave., has one-on-one help for seniors. Bring the device (cellphone, tables, ereaders, laptops) and receive up to 60 minutes free help. Register in advance at 604-856-6415, in person, or at www.fvrl.ca.

Teen Night: Stop by the Aldergrove Library from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays for board games, puzzle cubes, LEGO, Keva planks, colouring and more. Info: fvrl.ca.

LEGO and KEVA Club: Aldergrove Library provides the playing pieces for anyone who wants to stop by Tuesdays 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Info: fvrl.ca.

Let’s Get Factual: Fraser Valley Regional Library virtual non-fiction book club meets online at 6 p.m. Next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 25. Register in advance through fvrl.bc.ca.

Evening book club: Open to adults. Join anytime. Next meeting is 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Aldergrove Library. Info: fvrl.bc.ca.

Adult Book Club: Discuss selected titles at a gathering at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 in the Aldergrove Library. Info: 604-856-6415.

Morning Coffee Club: Adults can head to the Murrayville Library Wednesdays from 9 to 11:45 p.m. to relax by the fireplace, and enjoy coffee and conversation. Info: www.fvrl.bc.ca.

Hub meeting: Langley Seniors in Action monthly meeting allows local seniors to gather virtually, collaborate and network. Open to seniors and those in the senior-serving organizations and businesses. Meetings are third Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m. Info: langleyseniorsinaction.ca/hub/meetings.

Hominum Fraser Valley: Informal discussion and support group to help gay, bi-sexual and questioning men with the challenges of being married, separated or single. Meets on the last Monday of every month. Information: Art, 604-477-9553 or aapearson@shaw.ca.

Community Engagement: Langley Community Services Society program for senior immigrants who are permanent residents. Meet people from around the world, learn about topics such as Canadian culture, financial literacy, recipes, gardening and more. Free. In person at LCSS office, 5330 207th St. or online. Info and registration: Yoona Ahn, 604-534-7921 ext. 1204 or yahn@lcss.ca.

Volunteers needed: Critter Care Wildlife Society looking for volunteers for various duties (animal capture, transport, painters, builders, gardeners, landscapers, general maintenance and labour. Info: Michelle Binnet, crittercare9@shaw.ca.

Langley Newcomers and Friends: Women’s group meets on the first Tuesday of each month for outings and activities, including movie nights, brunch, lunch, socials, walks, and more. Info: langleynewcomers.webs.com.

Meditation: Free session Thursdays 7 to 8 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum Rotary Interpretive Centre, 21177 Fraser Hwy. Folding chairs available on site or bring one. Hosted by Melissa Kramer, Low Entropy Foundation. Open to all skill levels and those wanting to learn more. Info: www.lowentropy.org/events.

Heartfulness meditation class: Free. Learn guided relaxation and meditation techniques. Info: Judith, 604-533-1172 or divinetraveller@gmail.com.

Queen Mum’s Jewels: Women’s group meets at various venues for socializing and activities, such as luncheons, brunch, movies, live theatre, games, bus tours, fashion shows, and more. Info: bgfleming@shaw.ca.

Prostate Cancer Support Group: Group meets monthly in the Arbor Room at Valley View Memorial Garden, 14644 72nd Ave. Open to any interested in prostate cancer. Info: 604-594-5257.

Myles of Smiles Open Mic: Thursday gatherings at Veggie Bob’s Kitchen Cafe in Fort Langley are 6 to 9 p.m. Info: creative-compass.com.

CARES: Local no-kill cat shelter needs people to foster kittens. Info: mjhaney@shaw.ca.

Aldergrove Art Club: Everyone welcome Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Heritage OAP hall, 3015 273rd St. to practise, socialize and help each other. Info: Faith, 604-530-2900, or Joan, 604-856-9792.

TOPS open house: Take Off Pounds Sensibly invites public to learn about the support group at 10:30 a.m. Group meets Tuesdays at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd. Info: Marnie, 604-539-8602.

