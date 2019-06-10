Community Day combines with Food Truck Festival for Langley event

Not all of the games at Community Day in Langley City are just for little kids. (Langley Advance Times files)

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

Two great festivals are coming together this weekend to make the 25th annual Community Day in Langley City bigger than ever.

“This is our first time putting the food truck festival together with our Community Day Festival,” said Langley City Councillor and Community Day chair Rosemary Wallace.

The Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival will bring more than 20 food trucks from around the Fraser Valley to the Community activities slated for Douglas Park in downtown Langley City on Saturday, June 15.

The food trucks will be there when Community Day gets started at 11 a.m, and they’ll be there until 6 p.m.

A wide variety of entertainment is planned for Community Day.

In addition to the food trucks, the day will be filled with live entertainment and performers, including the husband and wife band, Coalmont, as well as DJ h2o.

Langley’s own stunt magician Wes Barker will be there. His “magic” is both daring and hilarious. He has appeared on television shows like America’s Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and has had more than 60 million views on YouTube.

Youth and kids activity zones will be augmented by roaming children’s entertainment and face painting, as well as kids crafts, a rock wall, nine-hole mini golf, The Eliminator, BC Dairy Association’s mobile dairy classroom, a Hungry Hippo chow down, an inflatable corn maze, a ninja warrior obstacle course, 5-in-1 Jungle Bouncer, and boom blaster.

The list of free activities for youngsters continues with drop-in ball hockey the Langley Rivermen, and a kids fire rescue challenge.

A free photo booth and roaming photography will help capture the moments for posterity, and an artisan marketplace will feature many local vendors (listed online at langleyadvancetimes.com).

Adults may wish to take a moment to relax in the beer gardens or explore the community information booths.

Douglas Park Community School will be hosting a BBQ fundraiser, as well as providing on-site parking so event attendees can park their car from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for $5 (cash only) to enjoy the attractions. The funds raised will go to the school’s student and community activities.

While some of the Community Day festivities wind down at 3 p.m., entertainment will continue to 5 p.m., when Nearly Neil and the Solitary Band take the stage for a free concert that will go to 7 p.m., while the food trucks continue to provide a wide variety of foods up to 6 p.m.

There’s a covered seating area, so the event will go ahead, rain or shine.

The whole thing is about “bringing the community together for a free event,” said Wallace. “It’s just to bring something free to the community, a day for families and individuals… a day to connect. This is a great event for that.”

This is Wallace’s first time chairing the Community Day celebration, although she has been involved before, both as a Langley City Councillor and as a Langley school trustee.

“I just love the idea of doing communty events,” she said. “I love that connection with all walks of life coming together. It’s for everyone, from young to elderly.”

Park Avenue, bounding the west end of Douglas Park, and Douglas Crescent, between 204th and 206th Streets, are being closed down from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to accommodate the celebratory activities.

“It’s kind of a street party,” Wallace agreed.

During the event, attendees can sign up to win a parks department custom wooden bench, one of seven council-designed planters, and some additional gift packages.

Langley City will also be launching its newest multi-season event campaign #LCLive! at the Community Day Festival.

As part of the #LCLive campaign, Langley City will be giving away $25 in gift certificates every week until Sept. 1.

To enter, find a Langley City information booth and complete an entry form.

To find out more about the Community Day Festival, visit langleycity.ca, email events@langleycity.ca or call 604-514-2865.